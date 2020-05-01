Fingent Announces New Website Launch

We’re thrilled to debut our new website to our customers, partners, employees, prospects, and visitors who are looking to understand the breadth of Fingent’s software development & consulting services” — Varghese Samuel - CEO, Fingent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fingent is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website: https://www.fingent.com/. The new website features a streamlined and modern design with improved navigation and functionality that allows visitors to view the entire portfolio of services Fingent can offer.

The upgraded website provides easy access to essential information intended to help Fingent’s customers, prospects, employees, and other visitors. The new design will enable visitors to learn and locate valuable information about Fingent’s technology capabilities and services for their particular application or industry, not only at their desks but on mobile devices also.

The Services menu has been reorganized to display the entire list of services offered by Fingent in a single window. The new design also incorporates Fingent’s industry experience and capabilities. Filters that allow users to easily narrow down the case studies based on their area of operation and technology have also been included. Fingent is dealing with more RFPs and has optimized the Contact page for them.

“We’re thrilled to debut our new website to our customers, client partners, employees, prospects, and visitors who are looking to understand the breadth of Fingent’s software development and consulting services. The new site heralds our increasing focus on innovation beyond digital transformation”, says Varghese Samuel, Fingent’s CEO & MD.

Fingent's new website will be updated on a regular basis with news and events, blogs, case studies, and corporate milestones. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website. For more information on Fingent and to view the site, please visit www.fingent.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.