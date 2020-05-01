Bakers’ Signs to Host COVID-19 Community Relief Effort by Providing Free Meals and Masks Every Friday in May

The company is also hosting a food drive for the local community, matching all donations.

CONROE, TEXAS, USA, May 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bakers’ Signs is pleased to announce they will be hosting a COVID-19 community relief effort , every Friday in May, by providing free meals and face masks to attendees.Bakers’ Signs is a full sign manufacturing, services, and installation company with over 35 years in the industry. The company manages all customer sign needs in-house and serves clients nationwide, in every aspect of the industry, including lighted signs, interior signs, custom signs, monument signs, sign repair, and restoration.In recent news, Bakers’ Signs has announced they will be handing out thousands of lunches and masks during the month of May. The relief events will take place every Friday in May at their location, 11201 FM 1485, Conroe Tx, 77306. Additionally, the company will also be collecting and matching food donations for local families during business hours.“We felt it was important to give back to the community because of the tremendous support they have shown us over the past 35 years,” says the owner of Bakers’ Signs, Matt Baker. “Our community is certainly going through a difficult period at the moment and we want to do our part to help those in need.”Friday, May 1st, 2020, will be the company’s first community relief effort event, hosted at Bakers’ Signs 35-acre facility. Between 12 pm-2 pm, individuals and families can drive through the facility and pick up a free hot BBQ lunch and mask, if needed. All costs will be covered by Bakers’ Signs and their cook team sponsors – GSG, Reese, Grimco, Principal, and Daktronics. Lunches on each following Friday will be provided by a local food truck.Community members are invited to drop off donations to the food drive or make a financial contribution to their GoFundMe page.gf.me/u/xy5uwyFor more information about Bakers’ Signs, please visit the company’s website at www.bakerssigns.com . To find out more about locations for each event, please contact info@bakerssigns.com.About the CompanyBakers’ Signs was established in 1985 in Kingwood, Texas, with a small at-home operation, setting out to build its business based on three key principles: hard work, honesty, and top-quality service.Since inception, Bakers’ Signs has been keeping its customers at the forefront by understanding their needs and expectations. Since its founding, the company has grown to be one of the largest commercial sign companies in Texas serving customers across the country. The company strives to exceed client expectations in every facet of its business.

Billboard installation by Bakers' Signs in Texas



