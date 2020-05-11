“The Hamilton Heritage Collection of Great Moments in History - Special School Edition” has arrived

Thomas Jefferson, Reporter & Colonial Man

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orlando, FL Monday May 11, 2020 After mistakenly seeing the play “Hamilton” in a dream sequence of a YouTube video called “After All it’s 2020”, President Thomas Jefferson played by actor J.D. Sutton, a Reporter played by actress Gina Mouery and a Colonial Man played by actor Tracy Frenkel are back from the year 1801, to sing the praises of “The Hamilton Heritage Collection of Great Mo- ments in History - Special School Edition” that will make it easier for students in Florida to learn about American History, Civics and Patriotic Music.Click here to see the video https://youtu.be/nwwhJpCO1Pc then go to www.american- valuesinc.com to find out how you can get 5 FREE Downloads of the complete collection for your students.President Thomas Jefferson, A Reporter & A Colonial Man from 1801singing “Alexander Hamilton” from the video “After All it’s 2020”to promote “The Hamilton Heritage Collection of Great Moments in History - Special School Edition”To see more, just go to www.americanvaluesinc.com Included in the Hamilton Heritage Collection of Great Moments in History are recordings of dramatizations by actors portraying “Alexander Hamilton, ThomasJefferson, Patrick Henry and Abraham Lincoln that transports listeners young and old back to a period between 1776 and 1865 when the Founding Fathers deliv- ered speeches like: “The Declaration of Independence”, “The Preamble of the Constitution”, “Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death”, and “The Gettysburg Address”.The collection also contains recordings of patriotic music played by the Sounds of 76 Continental Army Band including "Yankee Doodle” a song that is said to have been played when Lord Cornwallis surrendered to Gen. George Washing- ton at Yorktown to end the war of independence, the "Battle Hymn of the Repub- lic”, “This Land is Your Land”, “America the Beautiful”, “Dixie”, “God Bless Ameri- ca” and others with historical facts and narrations of when, why and who wrote these speeches and songs.Recently Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida signed a mandate that said that no high school senior would graduate without passing a Civics course in school. At the same time, the Sounds of 76 Company Music, decided to release the “Hamilton Heritage Collection of Great Moments in History - Special School Edition to make learning easier for Florida students.To hear a FREE SAMPLE of these educational recordings and to find out how you can Get 5 FREE complete Downloads of the full collection for your stu- dents go to www.americanvaluesinc.com About the Sounds of 76 Company Music, LLCThe Sounds of 76 Company Music, is an ASCAP music publishing company that was established in 1975 when it released a collection of dramatizations of great moments in history and inspiring patriotic music for the Bicentennial in 1976 that was overwhelmingly received by educators who used it as a teaching aid in their classrooms.For more information go to: www.americanvaluesinc.com To interview the Publisher please contact: Executive Producer J. DiFrancesco at407 310-4522 or at jd@izontv.com© 1975, 2019, 2020 Sounds of 76 Company Music, LLC All Rights Reserved Joseph DiFrancescoSOUNDS OF 76 COMPANY MUSIC, LLC+1 407-310-4522



