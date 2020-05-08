National Child Nutrition Foundation Presents 2020 Excellence Awards

NCNF Announces the 2020 Excellence Awards

AUSTIN, TX, USA, May 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Child Nutrition Foundation (NCNF) is honored to present the 2020 Excellence Awards. These awards recognize organizations and individuals who go above and beyond with excellence and innovation to make the CACFP the "Gold Standard" for all federal Child Nutrition Programs.The Collaboration Award highlights an organization which develops successful partnerships between government, sponsoring organizations and nonprofit, business, foundation, or other entity which result in improved impact and achieves greater outcomes for child nutrition programs. The 2020 Collaboration Award recipient is Full Plates, Full Potential based in Portland, Maine.The Foundation is pleased to recognize Shannon Spencer, Children’s Choice Academy with the 2020 Advocacy Award. The Advocacy Award recognizes an organization that has gone above and beyond on a community, state, and national level to increase improvements and participation in the CACFP for sponsoring organizations, child care providers and centers, and afterschool programs at community, state and national levels.The Champion Award celebrates a CACFP community member for their success in promoting CACFP through effective advocacy, partnerships, and collaborations to increase program participation and ensure access for every child. Jeanette Johnson-Reed, Minnesota Department of Education, will be awarded the 2020 Champion Award.NCNF is honored to recognize Lynne Kunins, FLIPANY, with the 2020 Changemaker award. The Changemaker Award celebrates a CACFP community member whose masterful achievements in their role have directly benefited the CACFP community.The National Child Nutrition Foundation is the sister organization and charitable arm of the National CACFP Sponsors Association whose goal is to secure financial resources to develop nutrition education materials, offer grant programs, and provide professional development and scholarship opportunities for the child nutrition community, where healthy eating starts early.Since 1986, the National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) is the leading national organization for sponsors who administer the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). We provide education and support to thousands of members in the CACFP community and to sponsors of all sizes from across the country. We strive to improve communication between families, caregivers, sponsors, and their supervising government agencies.



