Trust, Beloved, Authentic and Innovative, Major Topics Discussed in Interviews By Fotis Georgiadis

Brand and image are key to attracting clientele.

Advice: take risks and put yourself out there. Your business will only grow if people know about it.” — Michael Yuasa, Executive Creative Director and Founder of Antarctic Agency

Reach out to him using the contact info at the bottom of this article.Below are three excerpts from recent interviews that Fotis Georgiadis completed for his clients as part of his services.Michael Yuasa, Executive Creative Director and Founder of Antarctic AgencyCan you explain to our readers why it is important to invest resources and energy into building a brand, in addition to the general marketing and advertising efforts?It’s definitely important to build your brand as a company or organization if you have the resources to do so. Brand building is a long-term investment where people know your name and what you stand for. Alternatively, if you are just starting out in business, I think you could take a slightly different strategy and focus on your product and what problem it solves in the marketplace. Then, build your brand as you diversify your product offerings.Can you share 5 strategies that a company should be doing to build a trusted and believable brand? Please tell us a story or example for each.Clearly articulate what problem your company is solving in the marketplaceClearly articulate what your brand stands forDefine what your company does and most importantly, what your company does differently to set it apart.Make your customer or donor the hero of your brand storyPosition the founder of the company front and center. It’s important for customers to know who’s behind your brand.At the Antarctic, we always make a point to encourage the organizations and brands we work with to make their customers and donors the heroes of their brand stories. One big mistake companies make is always talking about themselves instead of their customers/donors and the impact their participation makes. Complete your reading of this interview here Dr. Farrokh Shafaie, Certified by the American Board of Plastic SurgeryWhat made you want to start your own practice?I am a Virgo so that makes me a perfectionist and I know myself and trust I will do the best for my patients.Managing being a provider and a business owner can often be exhausting. Can you elaborate on how you manage(d) both roles?I have extraordinary people helping me to manage the office and financial aspect of it, so I can be free to take care of my patients.As a business owner, how do you know when to stop working IN your business (maybe see a full patient load) and shift to working ON your business?As I mentioned, I solely attend to my patients and my employees do the rest.From completing your degree to opening a clinic and becoming a business owner, the path was obviously full of many hurdles. How did you build up resilience to rebound from failures? Is there a specific hurdle that sticks out to you?The biggest hurdle in my profession is unrealistic patient and if you don’t treat them correctly, they make your life very difficult.What are your “5 Things You Need to Know to Grow Your Private Practice” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)Be HonestTreat people as your family memberPerform the simplest procedure to get the same resultAvoid unrealistic patientSee your patients with complications more oftenConcise answers throughout the interview, the rest of which are available here Dr. Brigitte White, private practice, public health at Mary’s Center for Maternal Care,From completing your degree to opening a clinic and becoming a business owner, the path was obviously full of many hurdles. How did you build up resilience to rebound from failures? Is there a specific hurdle that sticks out to you?Swimming competitively for 10 years helped prepare me for many of life’s challenges academic, social, and professional. In high school, I had to learn how to manage my time in order to complete academic assignments while meeting training requirements. Endurance in athletics definitely transferred into energy to help get through the exhausting nights of studying in dental school and is also essential for long days at the practice. Persistence is also a virtue that competing taught me. As the first of my family to attend dental school, I did not know what to expect and admittedly, I had to adjust my study habits to satisfy multiple-choice sequences, which was in great contrast to the long writing assignments that assessed my undergraduate studies of public policy and international affairs. I used to record lectures on my own, which gave me an added opportunity to review the material as I typed up my notes at home and also allowed me really absorb the instructor’s live remarks while in class.What are your “5 Things You Need to Know to Grow Your Private Practice” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)1. Start building your brand as a dentist even before you open your office. Your dental persona travels with you regardless of where you practice and if it’s already established, patients will follow you both inside and outside of the operatory.2. Don’t be afraid to be innovative and authentic. There is more diversity in dentistry than ever. More women are practicing and the traditional image of the dentist has evolved. The oral care market is also catering ever more to the consumer patient. I have implemented a Smile Box checklist with my patients that really gives me the chance to talk about home care and offer product suggestions that can help them maintain their best smile.3. Join dental study clubs and find ways to interact with other providers regularly. Dentistry is traditionally very isolating and it's not only beneficial for your social well-being but also provides a setting for the sharing of ideas that you can take back to your practice. Catch the rest of the 5 answers and complete interview here 