Lynnette Khalfani-Cox, The Money Coach®, Partners with SIGNATURE BRIDE

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, April 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SIGNATURE BRIDE , the only luxury bridal lifestyle brand for affluent Black couples, announces a new partnership with personal finance expert, television and radio personality, and New York Times best-selling author, Lynnette Khalfani-Cox , The Money CoachKhalfani-Cox will work closely with the SIGNATURE BRIDE team to develop content and marketing opportunities. To include but not limited to, events, videos, and custom publishing. Under its Financial Communication channel aimed at helping affluent Black couples as they embark on the road to financial health and build a solid foundation for their marriage."We're excited to have Lynnette join the SIGNATURE BRIDE family," said Lynn Cooper , Chief Marketing Officer. "Lynnette's extraordinary ability to provide useful guidance through the world of finance will be an excellent resource for our millions of readers."An award-winning financial news journalist and former Wall Street Journal reporter for CNBC, Khalfani-Cox is the CEO and co-founder of TheMoneyCoach.net. A financial education company that specializes in providing money-management information through a variety of delivery methods, including traditional book publishing, e-books, and digital content, videos, workshops and seminars, coaching, as well as spokesperson and media services. Khalfani-Cox co-founded—and runs—the company alongside her husband, literary agent Earl Cox, a former publishing executive who now serves as President of TheMoneyCoach.net."I am excited to join the SIGNATURE BRIDE team and work with both the staff and brides and grooms to educate them about personal finance and how they can successfully set the tone for a lifetime of wedded financial bliss," said Khalfani-Cox. "SIGNATURE BRIDE offers Black brides and grooms a platform that not only gets them down the aisle but helps them build a solid foundation for the marriage to grow and thrive. I also love being able to help support couples, since money matters play a huge role in the overall health of a relationship."THE SIGNATURE BRIDE BRANDAs the flagship publication of FusionMedia Properties, SIGNATURE BRIDE has established itself as a global authority on luxury weddings and lifestyle, attracting sophisticated, discerning, and affluent couples of color worldwide as they plan one of the most important events of their lives. Not only used as an invaluable source of insight, articles, and opinion, SIGNATURE BRIDE is increasingly used by its readers as a gateway to direct purchasing of luxury goods, services, and experiences. Managed and curated by an experienced team of veteran media professionals and digital creatives for the trendsetting Black elite. SIGNATURE BRIDE delivers informative and compelling editorial, stunning photography, fresh perspectives, and insights, covering the spectrum of the luxury lifestyle, including fashion, beauty, jewelry, travel, financial, wine and spirits through print, digital, social media and events.ABOUT LYNNETTE KHALFANI-COXLynnette Khalfani-Cox, aka The Money Coach, is a personal finance expert, speaker, and author of 15 money-management books, including the New York Times bestseller Zero Debt: The Ultimate Guide to Financial Freedom. Khalfani-Cox has been seen on more than 1,000 TV segments nationwide, including television appearances on Oprah, Dr. Phil, The Dr. Oz Show, The Steve Harvey Show, Good Morning America, The TODAY Show and many more. A former financial news journalist, Khalfani-Cox now co-owns TheMoneyCoach.net LLC, a financial education company that she runs with her husband, Earl Cox. Together, they offer financial education consulting services, as well as online courses and virtual workshops through their financial advice site, AskTheMoneyCoach.com, and their video-based coaching platform, MoneyCoachUniversity.com. Khalfani-Cox also creates an online financial education curriculum and content and provides strategic counsel to companies, non-profits, government agencies, or educational institutions that want to launch financial products, services, apps, or other tools. Before starting TheMoneyCoach.net in 2003, Lynnette was a Wall Street Journal reporter for CNBC, where she covered business and personal finance news. She spent nearly ten years at Dow Jones & Co. Inc., working as a reporter, bureau chief, deputy managing editor, and personal finance editor. Prior to her work at Dow Jones, she was a correspondent for The Philadelphia Inquirer, a writer and assistant producer for WTXF (FOX-TV) in Philadelphia, and a writer for the Associated Press in Los Angeles.ABOUT FUSIONMEDIA PROPERTIESFusionMedia Properties is a multicultural media company serving the sophisticated ethnic markets, with emphasis on the women, bridal, and lifestyle categories. The core audience is comprised of sophisticated, leading-edge consumers, ages 21-42. These are the innovators and trendsetters who have not only influenced popular culture but have helped further define it. With enormous purchasing power, they have increasing influence over the attitudes, style, and purchase behavior of an extremely lucrative and growing merchandise market.



