Signature Bride & WebWed Mobile to Give Deserving Couples a Happily Ever After

Love Conquers All Wedding Giveaway Signature Bride

With COVID-19 forcing cancellations and postponements of weddings, couples will get a chance to say, “I Do.” with the $10K Love Conquers All Wedding Giveaway

We want the couples to experience everything they would have had had their wedding not been interrupted” — Slomique Hawrylo

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, April 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Signature Bride , the only luxury bridal lifestyle brand for affluent Black couples, announces a new partnership with WebWed Mobile. This Washington, D.C.-based cross-platform mobile application allows people to legally and virtually get married and share their special wedding moments from anywhere in the world.The two companies have partnered to give couples who may have had to cancel or postpone their weddings the opportunity to share some joy with friends and family from afar.“We’ve heard from thousands of couples forced to cancel or postpone their 2020 wedding. Like many of us, they feel sad, frightened, and stuck, but still motivated to get married. As a trusted resource for brides and grooms, we felt it was our responsibility to try to add a bit of positivity and hope,” said Lynn Cooper, Chief Marketing and Content Officer. “Like many media outlets, we quickly produced articles and videos with expert advice and actionable tips. However, we knew we could do more. That’s when LOVE CONQUERS ALL, a virtual wedding giveaway worth $10,000, was born. We have partnered with WedWeb, a proprietary digital platform featured on SharkTank, that allows couples to get married virtually anywhere in the world legally.”Celebrity event planner Slomique Hawrylo, founder of Carpe Diem Events in Los Angeles and a Signature Bride contributor, will be working with the couples to design an intimate event at home. “We want the couples to experience everything they would have had had their wedding not been interrupted,” she said.The first wedding will take place in May. Signature Bride has partnered with brands, including Wedaways, who has donated a five-night honeymoon at a five-star all-inclusive resort in Mexico. The Money Coach, who has donated one-on-one financial coaching; Fenty Beauty; Amour JNYC, who is giving wedding bands; ROAM Luggage for his/her luggage; HitchSwitch, an online name switch company; Gregory + Vine; and more. From the local level, Signature Bride will look to partner with a baker, florist, décor company, and restaurant to provide a romantic dinner for two.Engaged couples based in the United States can register @SIGNATURE BRIDE on Instagram or at www.signaturebride.net/weddinggiveaway . Entries must be submitted by April 30, 2020.Founded by husband and wife team, Randy and JC Banks, WebWed Mobile offers couples worldwide a platform to get married. The process works like Vegas: you download the app, select a date to be married and fill out some forms, and submit government-issued copies of ID for domestic couples and passports for international couples. Couples then decide on a court-approved wedding officiant who will perform the ceremony. The guest list is limitless, and guests can watch from a private streaming platform from their mobile device or computer. A copy of the official marriage license arrives by mail within two to three days, and couples have 30 days to download a video of their wedding.“We are excited to partner with SIGNATURE BRIDE to help bring joy to couples who have had to cancel or postpone their wedding during these unprecedented times,” said JC Banks. “SIGNATURE BRIDE aligns with our business model to want to help couples build a foundation for a long-lasting and strong marriage. We love that we can marry love, law, and technology.”ABOUT SIGNATURE BRIDEAs the flagship publication of FusionMedia Properties, SIGNATURE BRIDE has established itself as a global authority on luxury weddings and lifestyle, attracting sophisticated, discerning, and affluent couples of color worldwide as they plan one of the most important events of their lives. Not only used as an invaluable source of insight, articles, and opinion, SIGNATURE BRIDE is increasingly used by its readers as a gateway to direct purchasing of luxury goods, services, and experiences. Managed and curated by an experienced team of veteran media professionals and digital creatives for the trendsetting Black elite. SIGNATURE BRIDE delivers informative and compelling editorial, stunning photography, fresh perspectives, and insights, covering the spectrum of the luxury lifestyle, including fashion, beauty, jewelry, travel, financial, wine and spirits through print, digital, social media and events.ABOUT WEBWED MOBILEWebWed Mobile is a cross-platform mobile application that is revolutionizing the wedding industry by providing a visual indirect human experience. Our objective is to merge the three most powerful elements of the world: Love, Law, and Technology, to afford individuals from all walks of life and corners of the world the opportunity to wed on an affordable global platform. Uniquely, the development of our raw technology has unlocked the doors to a new way of sharing special moments with family and friends. WebWed Mobile dedication is to usher couples of all socio-economic backgrounds into the new marital digital world, on their schedule through a virtual stage. WebWed Mobile offers a necessary avenue to diminish debt and redirect economic focus back onto love and family. Our ultimate aim is to encourage the local and global communities to move from the mindset of the “impossible” to a statement of “I’m possible.” With love as the primary foundation, law as the legally binding agent and technology as the human way of life, WebWeb Mobile is proven to be an asset to the human experience in all communities.



