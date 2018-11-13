Jackson Family Dynasty Expands into the World of Technology
Jaafar Jackson becomes one of the first American music artists to utilize Blockchain Technology to launch JUSIC entertainment
Jaafar Jackson, the second youngest son to legendary singer, songwriter, and producer Jermaine Jackson and nephew to the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, had aspirations of being a professional golfer, however, having grown up surrounded by a family that notably holds the most iconic musical influencers in the world, it was only natural that Jaafar followed suit. After several guest music appearances with the Jackson family, he officially had his first solo performance at the NASGO Nation Celebration "The Reveal" with the band "1500 or Nothin' at Hollywood Dolby Theatre last week.
In his first official JUSIC vlog, Jaafar reflects on the musical influences, family work ethic, and debut project. He also discusses his recent trip to New York City to visit the United Nations and New York Stock Exchange where he reaffirmed his commitment to using his voice to advocate for social issues.
To watch the video visit: www.bit.ly/JusicVlog
ABOUT NASGO
NASGO is poised to be the worlds first Trillion Dollar Blockchain Platform. The blockchain is peer-to-peer technology that protects the integrity of digital information. NASGO aims to use an extensive decentralized network to make transactions instantaneous, transparent and secure. Find out more on Nasgo and Blockchain here. https://nasgo.com
Jaafar Jackson Introduces JUSIC