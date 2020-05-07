Paragon Concepts and Delorie Partner in Florida

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southeast Florida has a new sheriff in town in premier cabinet door maker Paragon Concepts. Paragon is aligning with well-respected Delorie Countertops and Doors out of Pompano Beach to bring Paragon’s full cabinet door line to the region.

Delorie has long been known as a provider of high-end craftsmanship and superior cabinetry with two decades worth of happy customers at the retail and wholesale levels.

Paragon makes the highest quality 5 piece shaker, slab and 3 piece cabinet doors and drawer fronts. The Delorie door program will commence with Stevenswood textured TFL.

Delorie will provide Paragon’s doors for its own projects as well as reselling the doors to local cabinet shops throughout the region.

“There continues the trend towards Euro-style cabinetry, and Delorie will remain true to its mandate as an industry leader. We have positioned ourselves with the finest products on the market on the latest colors and materials on trend. Partnering with Paragon fits very nicely into our business strategy. We anticipate great results in working with Paragon,” quotes JP Drolet, president of Delorie.

Isaiah Rozek, founder of Paragon adds his own thoughts, “Paragon has been actively seeking out distributorship in SE Florida. But, we won’t partner with just anyone. There has to be an unsurpassed commitment to quality and a pioneering focus towards what is unfolding across the US before Paragon partners with anyone. Delorie excels in both categories. We are super excited to work with them.”

Delorie has showrooms in Pompano Beach and Vero Beach, Florida and can be found at deloriect.com.

Paragon Concepts manufactures its doors in Colorado and sells them through distributors across the country. You can read about them at paragonconceptsco.com.

For further information, contact John Stein at 303-351-2594 or email at john@paragonconceptsco.com.



