Paragon Expands Stevenswood Collection

LONGMONT, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paragon Concepts, maker of premium shaker, slab and three piece cabinet doors and drawer fronts is expanding its Stevenswood collection.

The added colors come from the newly-introduced Timber collection that feature a veneer finish and include Pure White, Bleached Walnut, Dark Walnut, Shadow Elm, Straight Noce and Black colors.

Paragon has been producing on Stevens for several years with more than forty-five colors currently supported.

Notes Isaiah Rozek, owner of Paragon, "We have been big proponents of Stevenswood for quite some time now. They lead the way in introducing new colors, and their quality is at the top. Now that Stevens seems to have worked out its supply issues, we are super excited to bring new colors online. The veneer finish is going to be very popular. These colors are a home run."

The added colors will be available in mid-March.

Paragon Concepts manufactures its doors in Colorado and sells them across the country. You can read about them at paragonconceptsco.com.

Why Make Doors?