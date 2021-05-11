Paragon Names Holan to Head Operations

DENVER, CO, USA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paragon Concepts continues its pursuit to building the best shaker door ever by naming Steven Holan Chief Operating Officer.

Steven was one of the founding members of Cascade that would later become Canyon Creek Cabinet Company #116 on FDMC 300) and served as Director of Operations with Huntwood Industries (now #10 on the FDMC top 300 list). He has grown young, budding companies into production powerhouses. His background and rather lengthy experience in operations excellence is without debate.

“We are overwhelmingly grateful and excited to have Steve join our team. This moves Paragon’s production and operational capabilities beyond anything we could ever have imagined at this point in our lifecycle. Our growth has been phenomenal, and it is time to up our game. The next level isn’t what we are after. The next ten are. I am confident that Steve will get us beyond that,” quotes Isaiah Rozek, founder of Paragon Concepts.

“Joining Paragon is a fortuitous shot of life into my career. I thrive on hyper-growth situations and am excited to join a group of folks dedicated to defining the cabinet door industry. With family here in Colorado, the decision to move was quite easy. I really look forward to great things to come,” notes Mr. Holan.

Paragon has invested more than a million and a half dollars in equipment, technology and training since the pandemic started last year and is now turning its sights towards human capital and upping its game within. Note Rozek, "we have such amazing people that have gotten us to this point. But, we are reaching new horizons, which demand someone who has walked in places we have yet to see."

Paragon Concepts manufactures its doors in Colorado and sells them across the country. You can read about them at paragonconceptsco.com.

For further information, contact John Stein at 303-351-2594 or email at john@paragonconceptsco.com.

