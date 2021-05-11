Paragon Names Holan to Head Operations

White Shaker Door Manufacturer Paragon Concepts

Rehau Terra Cabinet Door

Steve Holan COO of Paragon Concepts

DENVER, CO, USA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paragon Concepts continues its pursuit to building the best shaker door ever by naming Steven Holan Chief Operating Officer.

Steven was one of the founding members of Cascade that would later become Canyon Creek Cabinet Company #116 on FDMC 300) and served as Director of Operations with Huntwood Industries (now #10 on the FDMC top 300 list). He has grown young, budding companies into production powerhouses. His background and rather lengthy experience in operations excellence is without debate.

“We are overwhelmingly grateful and excited to have Steve join our team. This moves Paragon’s production and operational capabilities beyond anything we could ever have imagined at this point in our lifecycle. Our growth has been phenomenal, and it is time to up our game. The next level isn’t what we are after. The next ten are. I am confident that Steve will get us beyond that,” quotes Isaiah Rozek, founder of Paragon Concepts.

“Joining Paragon is a fortuitous shot of life into my career. I thrive on hyper-growth situations and am excited to join a group of folks dedicated to defining the cabinet door industry. With family here in Colorado, the decision to move was quite easy. I really look forward to great things to come,” notes Mr. Holan.

Paragon has invested more than a million and a half dollars in equipment, technology and training since the pandemic started last year and is now turning its sights towards human capital and upping its game within. Note Rozek, "we have such amazing people that have gotten us to this point. But, we are reaching new horizons, which demand someone who has walked in places we have yet to see."

Paragon Concepts manufactures its doors in Colorado and sells them across the country. You can read about them at paragonconceptsco.com.

For further information, contact John Stein at 303-351-2594 or email at john@paragonconceptsco.com.

John Stein
Paragon Concepts
+1 303-351-2594
email us here

The Best Shaker Cabinet Door Ever

You just read:

Paragon Names Holan to Head Operations

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
John Stein
Paragon Concepts
+1 303-351-2594
Company/Organization
Paragon Concepts, LLC
117 S. Sunset, Suite G
Longmont, Colorado, 80501
United States
+1 303-351-2594
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Paragon Concepts makes the best 5 Piece Shaker Cabinet Door - Ever. We work with nine TFL and four HPL lines. Whether you want the traditional white shaker or maybe a three piece or even a slab door, Paragon has you covered. We work with premium materials manufacturers like Formica, Salt, Stevenswood, Wilsonart, REHAU, Gizir, Roseburg and Arauco. Our doors are manufactured in the US and shipped all over the country.

Paragon Concepts Cabinet Doors

More From This Author
Paragon Names Holan to Head Operations
Paragon Concepts Adds REHAU to Cabinet Door Lineup
Paragon Concepts First to Bring In Biesse Selco Robotic Saw
View All Stories From This Author