Paragon Concepts Adds REHAU to Cabinet Door Lineup

DENVER, CO, USA, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High-end cabinet door manufacturer, Paragon Concepts, added its thirteenth line in Rehau’s RAUVISIO Terra and RAUVISO NOIR materials.

“Terra is well-known as one of the finest textured materials out there. It is very soft to the touch and is surprising for folks to learn that it is an HPL,” quotes Isaiah Rozek, founder of Paragon. “My very own kitchen sports Terra.”

Since Terra is an HPL material, it reduces chipping and warping more so than TFL material does. The fact that it has clay as part of the material recipe leaves it soft with a very unique feel.

Additionally, Paragon is adding RAUVISIO Noir, Rehau’s super matte material in twelve colors. Noir replaces FENIX in Rehau’s own lineup and comes in a two-sided look that is fingerprint proof. Paragon currently produces on FENIX and now expands its material and color options by adding Noir.

“We have sufficient requests to warrant bringing in these two lines,” Continues Rozek. “REHAU has some very nice products, and these two fortify our upper end.”

Both materials are currently available in Paragon’s door program.

Paragon Concepts manufactures its doors in Colorado and sells them through distributors and reps across the country. You can read about them at paragonconceptsco.com.