NYC Independent Film Festival goes digital

French filmmakers at 11th NYC Independent Film Festival

Check the festival website for the screening schedule." — Dennis Cieri, founder

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Due to the lockdown situation in New York City the 11th edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival will go digital. That wil happen in the first week of June, from June 1 to June 7. Brand new films and interviews with filmmakers will be streamed, following a specific time table, which will be published on the festival website soon.For a long time the organizers hoped to be able to organise the New York City Independent Film Festival at its traditional venue the Producers Club on 44th Street in Manhattan. But it turned out the Corona crisis will last much longer than foreseen and all the uncertainty surrounding it may cause filmmakers to rethink their travel plans and people from New York to rethink their attendance to the festival.,,That's why we have decided to turn to a complete digital festival," says Dennis Cieri, founder of the NYC Independent Film Festival. ,,We were granted permission by many filmmakers to stream their film on a special website."The films will be streamed once from June 1st to June 7th 2020. The screening will be on Bingewave following a schedule that is published on the festival website. Bingewave is a pop-up theater model of a website where annually thousands of films are being released. Turning your home space into a movie venue.Among the films there will also numerous interviews with film directors and producers from around the world to offer the Q&A's that make the festival famous and loved for.Every year there are hundreds of international filmmakers who contribute to the festival. This year French filmmakers have a big part in that. Here are some of the titles of their films that you will be able to see at the NYC Independent Film Festival.DOJO (France)Music Video. During a judo tournament, two young boys face each other, under the gaze of their parents. The pressure rises in the room.LIFE AFTER (France)A Story of Unexpected Friendships & Random Sh*tstorms" tells the story of four women across the US and Europe who should never have met but unexpectedly bond over the sudden loss of their children.MAELLE (France)At dusk, a strange girl walks alone along an endless road in a wide deserted landscape. A car passes. On board, a man who offers to drive her to her destination. The fragile girl ends up accepting and gets in the car.THE RIGHT NIGHT (France)Sacha lives alone in his car by the river. One day he walks, as usually, on the cemetery walls, when his path is disrupted by Sam’s presence. Sitting alone, staring into space, she’s having dark thoughts… This bittersweet tale describes the encounter of two lost souls and tackles the question of life and death in a surprisingly light-hearted and quirky tone.THREE BLADES (France)Haiti, nowadays. One day in the life of a family of three : three men, alone with their dreams and frustrations. Three generations under the burning sun. A day like every other day... And between them, everywhere, in every hand, there are blades : machetes. So when the night eventually comes…UNITITLED (France)Jules is about to publish his first novel but cannot find the right title with his publisher. He therefore decides to go to Lisbon to convince the greatest title writer to find him one for free. The old man finally accepts but offers him a very strange deal...



