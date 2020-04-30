Knock Partners with Rently to Create a Fully Autonomous Touring Experience for Multifamily Renters

Innovators unite their “self-serve technologies” to enable self-guided touring for prospective renters and seamless workflow for leasing teams amidst COVID-19

We were able to quickly shift our workforce to focus on self-guided touring. With everyone safe, it was easy to drive more leases because our teams were focused, and the software is so easy.” — Bevan White, VP of Marketing, Pegasus Residential

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Knock, a leading front office SaaS platform for the multifamily industry, announced today that it has partnered with Rently, inventor of self-touring technology, to help multifamily operators conduct apartment tours while leasing teams work remotely. By integrating self-tour technology with their leasing management system, Knock customers can instantly deploy a "self-guided tour" option across the property’s self-scheduling channels, such as website banners, chatbot, and self-scheduling forms, allowing prospective renters to schedule their self-guided tour with just one click.

“It’s critical for our multifamily clients to maintain business continuity, and use technology to adapt and keep residents and employees safe,” said Stuart Bern, Knock’s VP of Business Development and Partnerships. “The integration with Rently allows multifamily property managers to continue with ‘business as usual’ without disrupting leasing activity and daily operations. It’s a true example of two industry innovators coming together to bring timely and effective solutions to support our customers’ immediate needs.”

The integration brings two industry-firsts together -- Knock’s self-scheduling tool and Rently’s self-guided touring technology -- so prospects can tour properties without requiring contact with the leasing team. This allows multifamily operators to continue standard leasing operations while upholding safety standards for front office teams, prospects, and tenants.

“Rently is able to secure and automate the self-tour, but there was still a need for leasing agents to easily communicate with prospects, and feed that information to leasing teams,” said Andre Sanchez, COO at Rently. “By partnering with Knock, we’ve closed that gap. Front office property teams can more effectively increase their tour availability times by up to 40% while streamlining workflows for on-site leasing teams.”

Converting a tour to a lease doesn’t end there and neither does the integration capabilities. When the prospect completes their tour, both Knock and Rently API’s communicate to leasing teams that a tour has been completed, prompting them to follow-up and follow the same workflow that they’re used to.

“When COVID-19 hit, we didn't have to scramble to figure out how to keep our teams safe and continue touring," said Bevan White, VP of Marketing at Pegasus Residential. "We had Knock and Rently in place, and we were able to quickly shift our workforce to focus on self-guided touring. With everyone safe, it was easy to drive more leases because our teams were focused, and the software is so easy. Ultimately it is helping us maintain and, in some cases, even boost leasing velocity during these uncertain times.”

Self-guided touring is available to all Knock customers starting week of May 4. To learn more about Knock or to schedule a demo, visit knockcrm.com. To learn more about Rently or to schedule a demo, visit use.rently.com/multifamily-self-guided-touring/.

###

About Knock

Knock is an award-winning sales and marketing SaaS platform for residential property management companies. Hundreds of the leading multifamily operators and owners across North America rely on Knock’s intelligent front office -- a suite of productivity and business intelligence tools -- to improve occupancy and renewal rates. Knock is based in Seattle and was founded in 2014. For more details, visit www.knockcrm.com.

About Rently

Founded in 2011, Rently is the leader in providing self-touring technology for single-family and multi-family operators nationwide. Rently works with more than 2500 operators in the U.S. and has facilitated over 10 million renter self-tours to date. Rently has been granted 8 patents on self-touring and access control by the USPTO.

Each year, more than 20 million renters move to find their new rental property. Rently Self-Touring technology automates the renter check-in process, so that renters can instantly tour a vacant property, safely and securely, without an agent present.

About Pegasus Residential

Pegasus Residential was launched in January 2009 by its Principals, Lindy Ware and Debbie Conley, with a bold vision of revolutionizing third-party management. Specializing in luxury level management in a variety of markets, Pegasus Residential currently manages over 34,000+ units for various institutional clients, partnerships, and individual owners.

Abandoning tired industry practices, Lindy and Debbie created an organization hinged on relationships and integrity; and where services rendered are consistently referral-worthy. Integrating their unique strengths and rich experience, they began to create a truly unique, family-oriented work culture that was inviting and exhilarating to high-achievers and structured their individual responsibilities so that they could lead their team of overachievers with a "hands-on" approach.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.