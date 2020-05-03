NYC Independent Film Festival goes digital

Logo NYC Independent Film Festival Tierra by Ale Alviar Good Guys Do Not Look At Explosions by Douro Moura Andean Condor by William Mazzola

South American films on 11th edition NYC Independent Film Festival

Check the festival website for the screening schedule.” — Dennis Cieri, founder

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Due to the lockdown situation in New York City the 11th edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival will go digital. That wil happen in the first week of June, from June 1 to June 7. Brand new films and interviews with filmmakers will be streamed, following a specific time table, which will be published on the festival website soon.For a long time the organizers hoped to be able to organise the New York City Independent Film Festival at its traditional venue the Producers Club on 44th Street in Manhattan. But it turned out the Corona crisis will last much longer than foreseen and all the uncertainty surrounding it may cause filmmakers to rethink their travel plans and people from New York to rethink their attendance to the festival.,,That's why we have decided to turn to a complete digital festival," says Dennis Cieri, founder of the NYC Independent Film Festival. ,,We were granted permission by many filmmakers to stream their film on a special website."The films will be streamed once from June 1st to June 7th 2020. The screening will be on Bingewave following a schedule that is published on the festival website. Bingewave is a pop-up theater model of a website where annually thousands of films are being released. Turning your home space into a movie venue.Among the films there will also numerous interviews with film directors and producers from around the world to offer the Q&A's that make the festival famous and loved for.Every year there are hundreds of international filmmakers who contribute to the festival. This year South American filmmakers have a big part in that. Here are some of the titles of their films that you will be able to see at the NYC Independent Film Festival.ANACRONTE (Argentina)Animation. Anacronte and the Sorcerers of Evil, without any emotion and fulfilling their destiny, they put to test humanity's happiness in a struggle that, in short, has each of us as winners and losers.ANDEAN CONDOR (Brazil)Short film. Maril is a lonely woman who recently suffered a great loss. To recover, she decides to do to the end of the world. Along the way, she meets Mano. An extrovert and optimistic guy who will help her through her journey. Film Director Douro Moura is a Brazilian filmaker who usually works with advertising but who made a career switch. Condor de Los Andes is his second step in narrative storytelling.GOOD GUYS DO NOT LOOK AT EXPLOSIONS (Brazil)Couple of secret agents, after breaking into a base in the jungle, are forced into an unusual situation. Director Douro Moura has 25 years of experience in multi-media production and directing documentaries. He has worked for National Geographic Channel, Discovery Channel and Disney Channel. In 2017 he started making short films.SACI (Brazil)Music Video with BaianaSystem. Originally, Saci Pererê is an important character of the Brazilian folklore. But the terms “Saci” or “Sacizeiro” are commonly used to refer to panic or drug abuse. BaianaSystem concerts are one of the best shows currently in Brazil. Full of energy, dance and circles that open and are driven by ordinary people who at that time represent the SACI.TIERRA (Colombia)Eight year old Luisa is forcefully displaced from her rural life accompanied by her mother and older sister. Danger haunts them, altering their efforts to cope with their new life, all in the exuberance and cultural beauty of a tropical city in Colombia where violence feels inevitable.



