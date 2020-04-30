Central Florida Survey Finds Companies Hiring but Human Resource Managers are Challenged During COVID-19

Jobs in Orlando Florida

Human resource and talent professionals in the Orlando MSA all are working very hard getting their companies through this crisis.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OrlandoJobs.com surveyed fifty-eight Central Florida companies to find out who is hiring during COVID-19 and what challenges human resource professionals are experiencing. This survey also provides direct insight into how companies are managing remote workers and day to day policy changes.

"COVID-19 has turned the Central Florida workforce upside down for workers and employers," states Roger Lear, President of OrlandoJobs.com. "In speaking with so many HR professionals, they are doing amazing work dealing with a shattered workforce, and we appreciate them sharing this important information to help our work community get even stronger."

This survey found that employers' primary concern is the safety of their staff as they work on the front lines (essential workers) or those working remotely. Both scenarios require new policies and procedures never thought of pre-COVID-19. Also, employers worry about workers returning to work post-COVID-19 for many reasons included in the survey.

This survey found 34% of companies are hiring during COVID-19. Most of these jobs are for essential workers in over ten industries. OrlandoJobs.com/jobfair virtual hiring event is live and includes over 90 employers with open jobs during COVID-19.

"Central Florida employers are ready to get back to work and rehire so many residents that have been furloughed or laid off," Lear said. "Our hospitality industry will lead the way, and when Disney World and Universal Orlando reopens, so does Orlando and the world. This survey emphasizes all Central Florida companies, no matter what size, want to make their workplace safe so employees have no doubt they will not get sick".

You can download the full report at OrlandoJobs.com/jobreport. OrlandoJobs.com is committed to helping employers and job seekers and employers connect during this unprecedented worldwide event.

OrlandoJobs.com, is the powerful, pre-eminent career platform in Central Florida, and the only digital job board optimized for mobile, on-the-go usage by jobseekers. With more than 100,000 visitors per month, and over 2,400 employers, there is no better place to find a job. The site was founded in 2005 by Roger Lear and Scott Kotroba and is the official employment website of the Great Orlando Society of Human Resources (www.GoSHRM.com). The OrlandoJobs.com and Great Job Spot Network proudly partner with and power the career centers on OrlandoWeekly.com, GOSHRM, and WKMG Local 6 ClickOrlando.com.



