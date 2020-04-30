Pastor Chelsea Smith on Loneliness and Austin McCulloh on Resilience, Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Pastor Chelsea Smith, Lead Pastor Austin McCulloh, Principal Consultant & Founder of Austin McCulloh Advising

Loneliness issues compounded by COVID-19. Resilience is needed across the board.

When I met Jesus, I felt the most incredible unconditional love I have ever known.” — Pastor Chelsea Smith, Lead Pastor

Pastor Chelsea Smith, Lead PastorIn your experience, what are the 5 things each of us can do to help solve the Loneliness Epidemic? Please give a story or an example for each.Loneliness is not an epidemic that has to affect our lives. In fact, I believe there are five things that each one of us can do to go through this process and really kick loneliness out of our lives.1. Being known by God is the first thing. You may not agree with this premise, but you are here reading an article from a pastor. The first way to deter loneliness in our lives is to be known and loved by God. And here is the greatest thing about this first step: it’s not actually a step we have to take or make happen. The truth is, it’s already happened. God knows each and every one of us and He loves us unconditionally. Truly all we need to do is acknowledge and accept this love. Maybe you have never had a conversation with God, maybe you do not know where to start. But can I encourage you to start with a simple sentence? Just say “God can you let me know you know me? “Can you let me know you love me?” It’s a simple prayer but I truly believe in a God that hears you. I believe if you pray that prayer with faith in your heart, He is going to do things in your life, so you are known and loved by God.2. Simply be your authentic self. I’ve got to be honest, as a​ ​woman​ in my forties​, I realize this is a lifetime journey. It changes with seasons and some seasons are easier. Some seasons it takes a little more effort, but if I don’t want to live a life of loneliness, I have to be the person I am uniquely designed to be. I can’t try to be a cheap imitation of somebody else. I know it’s​​ cliché, but only I can be the very best me there is. Brace yourself for a total mom brag. We have three kids, two boys who are 15 and 13, and our baby girl is 11. Just this past year our baby girl, Grace, moved to a brand-new school as a fifth-grader which is the oldest grade in her elementary school. Recently we had our parent-teacher conference at this new school with her new teacher and I received the greatest mom compliment I’ve ever received. Her teacher said, “you know Grace, she really knows who she is.” When she said that I thought, I want to know that for me personally for my whole life. I not only want to protect that in my daughter but also in me. And that starts by being know​n​ by God​ — the one who created me perfectly and finding security in that truth. ​Catch the rest of the bullets and the interview here Austin McCulloh, Principal Consultant & Founder of Austin McCulloh AdvisingWe would like to explore and flesh out the trait of resilience. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?Resilience is when you make the decision that you will achieve your goal no matter what battles lie ahead, and you will continue to get up no matter how many times you are knocked down.Resilient people……do not give up. You most likely have heard the Japanese proverb, “Fall down seven times, stand up eight.” No matter how many times you knock down a resilient person, they are always going to get back up.…are always focused on their ultimate purpose — their “why”, which is often much larger than themselves. They know that if they give up, they are not only letting themselves down, they are letting many others down, as well.… internalize their pain and reframe it into passion. We all have problems; we all have dark days. What matters is how we respond to these challenges.…have desire. Simply stated, they want it more. They want it so bad that they are constantly focused on the end goal, and they put in the action to continue pursuing their objectives no matter what obstacles arise.…are positive and always look at a situation in the following terms: ’What can this failure help me learn?’ or ‘What lesson can it teach me?’ rather than, ‘Why is this happening to me?’When you think of resilience, which person comes to mind? Can you explain why you chose that person?Inky Johnson comes to mind right away.This is a man who worked ridiculously hard while growing up to earn a college football scholarship, and in his last season before he most likely would have been a highly sought-after NFL draft pick, he suffered a career ending injury that paralyzed his right arm. He could have sat there and felt sorry for himself, but did he? No. He kept his chin up and is now one of the best-known motivational speakers out there. He had his entire life’s pursuit derailed, and instead of allowing this injury to get him down, he leveraged it and used his situation to his advantage.I remember listening to motivational talks of his before some of my football practices or before workouts while I was a student at Iowa Central Community College before my transfer to the University of Iowa, and his talks gave me the encouragement I needed to keep pushing on even when I didn’t want to. If he could take such a devastating situation and turn it into a positive, I decided that I had absolutely no reason not to give it my all each day.Inky is a perfect example of resilience, and I will be forever grateful to have had his presence bless my life. Inspiring story, check out the rest of it here If you are in need of brand and image consulting services, reach out to Fotis Georgiadis at the below coordinates.About Fotis GeorgiadisFotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. 