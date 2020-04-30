BCI Wins Top Sales Training Company Award

Baker Communications Wins Top Sales Training Company Award from Training Industry for 2020

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baker Communications, Inc. (BCI) announced that it was selected as one of the Top 20 Sales Training Companies for 2020 by Training Industry. As one of America's most established corporate training companies, Baker Communications has helped over 1.5 million professionals reach maximum performance since 1979.According to Training Industry, selection to the 2020 Training Industry Top 20™ Sales Training Companies List was based on the following criteria:• Thought leadership and influence on the sales training sector.• Breadth and quality of sales training topics and competencies.• Company size and growth potential.• Industry recognition and innovation.• Strength of clients and geographic reach.BCI’s training uses a proprietary blend of award-winning sales training content, acclaimed sales methodologies and patented technologies that produce learners that outperform peers who were trained in traditional classroom environments alone. This unique approach combines learning reinforcement methodologies such as individual, manager and team coaching; learning-reinforcement with gamification; Virtual Instruction using "spaced Learning" delivery methods; the BCI Core and Supplemental E-Learning series; and an extensive online video refresher libraries.In the past three years, Baker Communications had 18 of their clients receive the Learning! 100 Award, including 8 Top 5 place finishers. Their success stories are shown here: 2017 2018 and 2019 . According to Walter Rogers, “We always measure our success by our customers’ success. That's has always been our first priority.” Rogers went on to say, “That’s why our customers continue to partner with us for decades.”The company’s unique approach to training combines learning reinforcement and spaced learning to help learners achieve high results. Educators have known for a long time that classroom training is never enough. The forgetting curve described by Ebbinghaus shows that up to 90% of the material covered in the classroom is quickly forgotten, 30 days after the class ends. The company points to a multitude of learning research that documents how the stacking of these learning tools create the higher achievement levels. In a landmark study by Benjamin Bloom at the University of Chicago, he showed that students who were coached in a one-on-one format outperformed 98% of their classroom-only trained counterparts. That same study also showed that when learning retention tools were utilized, those learners outperformed 84% of their classroom-only trained peers.“We understand what it takes to drive performance to upper levels of achievement, and we’ve dedicated ourselves to that pursuit of excellence,” said Chief of Staff Joe DiDonato. “Even our tagline describes our philosophy of commitment: World-class performance never happens by accident.”To learn more about this unique approach to improving learning performance, the company suggests this page for more information: https://www.bakercommunications.com/BCI-selling-system.html . At the bottom of that page, an eBook is downloadable that will show the more detailed approach used by BCI with their clients.ABOUT BAKER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (BCI)As one of America's most established corporate training companies, Baker Communications has helped over 1.5 million professionals reach maximum performance since 1979. Globally recognized companies and government agencies, including ExxonMobil, Amazon, SAP and Ingersoll Rand depend on BCI to equip their employees with skills to increase market share and produce immediate results. Baker creates and delivers customized targeted practice-driven pathways that produce rapid, measurable results. Baker Communications' solutions have been utilized and delivered worldwide, throughout Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.BCI offers a full range of options for learners. These options include our proprietary and custom virtual workshops, as well as a full line of technology that provides advanced insights into each seller, a Sales Mastery online video library, voice and ambient computing learning technologies, and other new learning reinforcement applications under development. Visit http://www.BCICorp.com

