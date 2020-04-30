Sacramento’s Premier Blues Club, The Torch Club Hosts 3-day No Cover Virtual Party

Women band together to help woman-owned business due to Coronavirus pandemic

3-day virtual party featuring live music, shopping, virtual happy hour with DIY cocktails invites community to SIP (support-in-place) for a Sacramento landmark

There's not a lot of businesses in Sacramento that can say they've been here for 85 years. With so many struggling, I’m honored that the community is banding together to help The Torch Club survive.” — Marina Texeira

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES , April 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Torch Club, Sacramento’s premier blues club, will host a series of fundraising events during a 3-day virtual party kicking off with a live music concert on Friday, May 1st, followed by a fashion fundraiser on Saturday, May 2nd, and ending with a Toast the Torch DIY cocktail party on Sunday, May 3rd. All of the live-streamed events will take place on Facebook Live.

Dubbed “SIP” (Support in Place), a group of local Sacramento women-owned businesses created the series of events to support the woman-owned business that closed more than a month ago due to the coronavirus pandemic in order to protect their patrons and employees.

Because of the indefinite closure, The Torch Club’s staff have been put in a precarious position of technically still having a job, but without the income necessary to pay for basic things like rent, food, and bills. The virtual events were designed to allow customers to continue to connect with their favorite club, inviting them to “support in place” through a series of fun online fundraisers.

“Since we can’t be face-to-face with our customers in-person and provide live music 6 nights a week as we normally would, we are going to use Facebook to stream live events and connect virtually with our patrons,” said Marina Texeira, owner of The Torch Club.

The Torch Club, a Sacramento institution, would have held its 85th-anniversary celebration this month.

"There's not a lot of businesses left in Sacramento that can say they've been here for 85 years," Texeria continued. "With so many businesses struggling, I’m honored that people in our community are banding together to help The Torch Club survive. I’m proud to have the opportunity to try to continue running the business, albeit virtually."

As one of Sacramento's oldest bars, The Torch Club is home to the best in local and national blues acts with live music six days a week. When it first opened, The Torch Club was located on 6th and J streets and was quite the watering hole for politicians. The business opened in 1934, run by Johnny “Bananas” Oreb and Ernie Maskovich, and it was one of the first local businesses, along with Old Ironsides, to receive a liquor license after Prohibition. In the '80s, the club became known as one of the best spots in the area for live blues music. The Torch Club is now located at 15th and I streets. Opening night at the new location was April 13, 2000. For the past 50 years, the Texeira family has owned the popular hangout spot. Visit www.torchclub.net for more info.

The Torch Club’s SIP Celebration:

The Torch Club Happy Hour Live Concert with Stacie Eakes

Friday, May 1

Time 6 pm

Facebook Live

www.facebook.com/TheTorchClub

While there is no cover charge to attend the Livestream concert on Facebook Live, guests are asked to donate a minimum of $1 to view the concert.

It’s On! Fashion Fundraiser benefitting The Torch Club

Saturday, May 2

10am - 11am

Facebook Live

www.facebook.com/ItsOnShop

Join us as we celebrate Mother’s Day with shelter in style merchandise ranging from vintage, upcycled, and brand new unique one-of-a-kind fashion finds for women. This event is by women, for women, supporting a landmark woman-owned business. 80% of all sales go to The Torch Club.

Toast The Torch

Sunday, May 3

Noon

Facebook Live

www.facebook.com/TheTorchClub

Put on some tunes, grab your ingredients, and shelter in place while watching Marina make the perfect Bloody Mary. Don’t forget to tip your bartenderess using Venmo at @Marina-Texeira!

Proceeds from all three events will benefit the 10 employees of the Torch Club, who are all currently unable to work but are planning to return once the club opens. All donations will be evenly distributed to each member of The Torch Club team. No donation is too small.

