Vice President/Director of Marketing

IZON AMERICA, INC. Announces the Appointment of Denny Kurir as Vice President/Director of Marketing Effective Immediately

ORLANDO, FL, USA, April 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breaking News! The Bulls are on the Run and IZON AMERICA, INC is Open for Business!IZON AMERICA, INC. Announces the Appointment of Denny Kurir as Vice President/Director of Marketing Effective ImmediatelyOrlando FL April 30, 2007.. IZON America, Inc. www.izontv.com a technology company that has been developing the IZONbrand of IMMERSIVE 3D VIEWING WITHOUT GLASSES for Screens, Tablets and Cellphones for medical and consumer use.Mr. Kurir has had many accomplishments for worthy causes since graduating from Michigan Technological University Class of 1971 · MBA · MBA · BS Bioscience · Houghton, Michigan.He served Rotary International as Past District Governor · 1980 to present and in Evanston, Illinois managed the efforts of 2,200 community and business leaders. He is the founder of SynapCyte LLC which, in connection with the UCF Medical school, is attempting to bring Dr Kimi Sugaya's cures for Alhzeimers and Parkinsons to the marketplace,He is the longtime President of Gift of Life Central Florida and serves on the boards of the Salvation Army - Orlando and A Million Cups.For more information about IZONcontact Denny Kurir 321 277-6933 or at pdgdenny@gmail.com or J. DiFrancesco, CEO 407 310-4522 or at jd@izontv.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.