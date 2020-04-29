Seattle Start Up Cares About Their Affiliates

Selling soap is not something that Tori Belle Cosmetics does but giving away soap was a mission-driven choice.

WOODINVILLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tori Belle Cosmetics co-founders, Laura Hunter and Bob Kitzberger realized that the soap shortage in many places across the USA created a serious health concern for their nearly 30,000 salespeople and all of their customers. They knew they needed to help. Within days of the COVID 19 shutdowns Tori Belle Cosmetics began shipping free hand soap in all of their bundles. To date they have shipped nearly 100,000 free travel soaps to people all over the USA and Canada. “We just want to make sure that our Affiliates and their customers are safe,” Said CEO, Laura Hunter. Tori Belle Cosmetics will also be adding a line of soaps and sanitizers for personal safety in the coming weeks. There will not be any corporate profit from these items.

Tori Belle Cosmetics provides a unique business opportunity to individuals who are looking for an exciting new venture and are passionate about innovative cosmetics. Tori Belle Cosmetics are easy to apply, long-wearing, and travel-ready. They are designed to make everyone feel capable and beautiful - with an eye toward innovation, ease of use, and versatility. All Tori Belle Cosmetics are designed with high-quality ingredients that are hypoallergenic, sustainable, beautiful, and luxurious.



