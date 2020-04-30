CloudChomp Announces Their New CPU Optimization Candidates Feature

CloudChomp announced their latest release which includes a new CPU Optimization Candidates feature that helps companies right-size their enterprise licenses

We are able to help customers reduce their core count and license costs for applications such as Microsoft SQL Server and other core-based licensed applications.” — David Pulaski

HOUSTON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudChomp, Inc. , a leader in AWS cloud migration planning and discovery tools and Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), announced their latest release which includes a new CPU Optimization Candidates feature that helps organizations by providing enterprise license right sizing for core-based licenses like Microsoft SQL Server. Specifically, the new CPU Optimization Candidates feature identifies EC2 instance candidates where core count could be decreased to reduce software licensing costs without impacting performance.CloudChomp’s CC Analyzer primary function is to collect and analyze the on-premise environment and recommend the right-sized AWS solution based on compute and storage utilization. Now it goes one step further by also showing customers where core counts could be reduced and how that change would impact the price of various enterprise licenses. CloudChomp is continually evolving to include additional features customers and partners are asking for, as well as others they know will save customers both time and money.“CloudChomp helps you identify opportunities to reduce your EC2 instance core count when there is sufficient memory for memory-intensive workloads and a fewer number of CPU cores is acceptable. AWS makes this possible by allowing you to optimize your instance for specific workloads by customizing the number of CPU cores or threads per core. By identifying EC2 instances which can take advantage of this AWS capability, we are able to help customers reduce their core count and license costs for applications such as Microsoft SQL Server and other core-based licensed applications,” said David Pulaski, CEO of CloudChomp.CC Analyzer is a collaborative, dynamic data warehouse and planning tool for re-hosting, re-platforming and re-architecting on premises assets to run on AWS. It helps customers identify and mitigate financial risk while helping customers create their unique roadmap to AWS. It is an agent-less tool that provides detailed 1ClickTCO™ and expert-level AWS pricing estimate based on infrastructure and performance statistics, in-app license manager for Microsoft SQL Server and Windows licenses to assist with license migration planning, application discovery, machine dependency mapping and a statement of work calculator.About CloudChomp, Inc.CloudChomp, Inc. is a cloud migration tools company, helping organizations take a bite out of 21st Century Computing and IT Costs, turning bits and bytes into dollars and cents. It was founded with the explicit mission of accelerating right-sized migration to Amazon Web Services and eliminating the waste associated with manual and expensive assessment processes. The platform is built on and highly optimized for Amazon Web Services. The company is founded by two veteran software executives who have built and created exits for four other software companies. For more information, visit https://www.cloudchomp.com/ or connect with CloudChomp on LinkedIn or Twitter

Introduction to CloudChomp



