Peregrine Acquires Royalty in Canadian County, OK

Canadian County, OK

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peregrine Energy Works with Local Mineral Owners to Provide Financial SolutionsPeregrine Energy Partners has agreed to acquire producing natural gas royalties in Canadian County, Oklahoma from an undisclosed seller. This acquisition features production from a well-known operator in a core area of the Anadarko Basin.“We’re encouraged by our latest acquisition as it features production from the Anadarko Basin which is a legacy area known for generating steady and predictable cashflow,” said Peregrine’s Managing Director C.J. Tibbs. “With Devon operating these assets,” Mr. Tibbs added, “it gives us confidence in buying under a well-capitalized operator who has the technical expertise to understand the play well.”Despite a number of mineral buying firms around the U.S. halting activity in light of recent market turmoil, Peregrine continues to work alongside royalty owners nationwide in providing answers for clients looking for quick and simple divestment options.“It’s certainly scary to read the news these days, said Peregrine’s Co-Founder Wolf Hanschen,” especially anything related to the oil and gas industry.” “Our hope at Peregrine is to provide financial options to royalty owners and provide the cash they need to navigate these uncharted waters.”The principals at Peregrine have remained active in buying throughout to mid-continent region for the past 16 years as they remain bullish on production from the region. The company focuses exclusively on producing oil and gas royalties and works directly with mineral owners as well and land professionals and industry contacts in the area to source royalty properties.“We’ve really enjoyed working with local mineral buyers, landmen and geologists who have helped connect our team to the royalty owners in their backyard who are looking for relief,” said Josh Prier, Managing Director of Peregrine. Prier noted that many industry professionals are finding themselves with time on their hands due to the market slowdown and working with Peregrine provides them an opportunity to add value not only for royalty owners in the area they may know, but for their families as well.Peregrine Energy Partners are private purchasers of oil and natural gas royalties with over 50 years of combined experience. Over the past 16 years, the company’s founders have enjoyed working with hundreds of mineral owners in 30 states across millions of acres.With its corporate headquarters in Dallas and an acquisition office in Denver, Peregrine provides value and optionality to royalty owners looking to maximize the value of their minerals.To learn more or to obtain a valuation of your minerals, contact Josh Prier at (303)-256-6275 or josh@peregrinelp.com.



