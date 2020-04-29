Pioneer Eclipse Adds Antimicrobial Protection To OmniGuard Ultra High Speed Floor Coating

AMP Antimicrobial Protection is an EPA Registered ingredient that inhibits the growth of odor and stain causing bacteria on the floor surface.

SPARTA, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATE, April 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SPARTA, NC – April 16, 2020 – Pioneer Eclipse , a worldwide leader in floor care technology, has announced the addition of AMP AntiMicrobial Protection technology to its premier Ultra High Speed (UHS) floor coating, OmniGuard Floors are a common source of harmful bacteria. AMP AntiMicrobial Protection is an EPA registered ingredient within OmniGuard floor coating that inhibits the growth of bacteria on the floor surface.OmniGuard UHS floor coating is a high solids finish that produces a superior gloss level ideal for use in retail facilities or other high traffic areas. “OmniGuard is one of our best selling floor coatings, and has an established reputation in the market for its high gloss burnish response while also being durable and repairable” said Patrick Goddard, Global Product Manager at Pioneer Eclipse. “In addition to its existing performance characteristics, having the AMP technology in Omniguard means Building Service Contractors and end users are also able to protect the floor from bacteria that degrades the finish and causes odors and stains”.All of the Pioneer Eclipse floor coatings with AMP technology provide continuous antimicrobial protection from the moment the floor coating is dry, 24/7 for the usable life of the coating. No chemical mixing or non-standard floor preparation is required. This unique application of technology inhibits the growth of the bacteria on a cellular level, preventing bacterial microorganisms from feeding, growing, and reproducing.Pioneer Eclipse floor coatings with AMP technology have been tested using the industry accepted test method JIS Z 2801 for inhibiting antimicrobial activity.About Pioneer EclipseThroughout the cleaning industry, Pioneer Eclipse is recognized as a leader and innovator in floor care systems, with an emphasis on propane powered equipment and floor care chemical products. Pioneer Eclipse brands also include American Sanders and Amano Environmental. All brands are managed out of the Sparta, North Carolina manufacturing and operations facility, which services customers globally with sales in over 40 countries. Pioneer Eclipse is a wholly owned subsidiary of Amano Corporation, a manufacturing conglomerate listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.pioneereclipse.com or call 336-372-8080.



