AIR NEW ZEALAND FLIGHT, 1 MAY 2020
SAMOA, April 29 - MFAT; Cabinet has approved the operation of one Air New Zealand flight Auckland–Apia–Auckland on 1 May 2020. The flight is to support the transportation of supplies; and repatriate New Zealand residents and citizens that are in Samoa. The flight is operated on a commercial basis.
The flight from Auckland will bring cargo only to Samoa. The flight to Auckland will include passengers – New Zealand returning residents / citizens.
Flight details: NZ6071 to Apia, arriving at 1645hrs NZ993 to Auckland, departing at 1745hrs
For all enquiries relating to this flight, please contact Air New Zealand directly.
End
Disaster Management Office – Samoa | New Zealand High Commission in SamoaApril 29, 2020
