FAO AND SAMOA KICKED OFF A NEW COCOA VALUE CHAIN PROJECT WITH CHINA’S SUPPORT

SAMOA, November 18 - [PRESS RELEASE Apia, Samoa 18 November 2025] – A new global project to advance the cocoa value chain development in Samoa was kicked off today during an inception workshop, co-hosted by FAO and the Government of Samoa. This project is funded by the Government of the People’s Republic of China through the FAO-China South-South Cooperation Programme. Samoa is selected as a ‘demonstration country’ that will inspire and showcase examples to other Pacific Island countries.

Through FAO’s One Country One Priority Product (OCOP) Initiative, eight Pacific Island Countries are supported to promote their special agricultural products, These countries are Cook Islands (wetland taro), Fiji (turmeric), Nauru (poultry), Samoa (cocoa), Solomon Islands (cassava), Tonga (sweet yam), Tuvalu (breadfruit), and Vanuatu (poultry).

“Samoa’s experience will offer valuable insights to inspire and guide other Pacific nations as we advance together under the OCOP framework,“ said Aiolupotea Misa Tony Aiolupo, Associate Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries of the Independent State of Samoa, while officially opening the project inception workshop.

Cocoa is one of the most grown permanent crops by smallholder farmers in Samoa and this will diversify the market opportunities available to women and youth in communities and promote their income-generating opportunities. Samoa is recorded to have one of the highest rates of obesity in the world, and cocoa-based products offer potential for contributing to healthier diets. Cocoa is reported to contain beneficial phenolic compounds, particularly the flavanol content, which can potentially prevent the risk of cardiovascular disease. The development of various cocoa products under OCOP can potentially boost the availability of products containing phenolic compounds for healthy eating.

“China’s support to FAO’s OCOP initiative marks a new milestone in FAO-Samoa friendship, especially this year marks the 50th anniversary of China-Samoa diplomatic relations, ” said FEI Mingxing, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Independent State of Samoa. He further added that China stands ready to exchange knowledge and technology to enhance agricultural development.

As a ‘demonstration country’, Samoa will be supported to develop its cocoa value chain by transforming production, processing, storage and market developments. This initiative also promotes sustainable technologies, identifies investments and fosters partnerships with research institutes.

Meanwhile, the other seven Pacific Island nations participating in the OCOP initiative will benefit from the shared experience and learnings. Other than Samoa, there are 14 other ‘demonstration countries’ in other regions that will be supported by this 5-million USD global project. This is in line with the spirit of leveraging South-South and Triangular cooperation among developing countries and among Pacific Island countries.

“Every island is special, so is the agricultural product that comes from their land and sea. Taro, cassava, cocoa and other products have great power to promote healthier diets and to increase farmers’ income in the Pacific small islands,” said Alue Dohong, Assistant Director-General and FAO Regional Representative for Asia and the Pacific.

He further reiterated FAO’s strong commitment to support the Pacific small island states in achieving food security and transforming towards a more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable agrifood systems.

