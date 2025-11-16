SAMOA AND AUSTRALIA JOIN FORCES TO DRIVE DATA INNOVATION

SAMOA, November 16 - Peer-to-peer exchange aims to strengthen governance, leadership, and digital systems for smarter development.

[PRESS RELEASE- – Four officials from the Samoa Bureau of Statistics (SBS) are heading to Canberra, Australia, from 17–21 November for a peer-to-peer learning mission with the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

This collaboration is all about sharing knowledge and driving innovation to strengthen national statistical systems. SBS and ABS will exchange ideas on leadership development, organizational reforms and practices, capacity building, statistical governance, data management and use of cutting-edge digital identity systems. ABS is widely recognized as one of the region’s leading statistical agencies, and this partnership offers Samoa a chance to learn from the best while showcasing its own progress.

SBS plays a critical role in shaping Samoa’s development and future through official statistics and digital systems, including the National Digital Identification System (NDIDS) and Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS). The Bureau is currently reviewing the Samoa Statistics Strategy 2022-2026 and the Statistics Ac 2015, ensuring Samoa’s data systems remain robust and future-ready.

“This partnership is a milestone for Samoa’s statistical system,” said Leota Ali’ielua Salani, Government Statistician.

“By learning from ABS’s experience and sharing our own, we aim to build stronger governance, embrace innovation, and ensure data continues to drive informed decisions for Samoa’s development.”

Looking ahead, both agencies are exploring a 3-year exchange program to strengthen governance, improve data integration, and advance innovative statistical practices.

This initiative is part of the Government of Samoa and Government of Australia’s Tautai Governance for Economic Growth Program, which focuses on building governance and institutional capacity. It follows a successful twinning between Samoa’s Ministry of Finance and Australia’s Department of Finance from 4-8 August 2025 in Canberra.

The Samoa Law Reform Commission will also undertake a similar peer-learning visit from 17–28 November, hosted by the Australian Law Reform Commission and the Victorian Law Reform Commission in Melbourne.

November 18, 2025