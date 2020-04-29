Elemental LED Introduces Advanced Chip-on-Board Diffused Linear Lighting

Leading manufacturer of LED Lighting launches STREAMLITE™ with the latest LED diffusion technology

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elemental LED, a leading U.S. based engineering and technology company that manufactures LED lighting solutions, announced the latest next generation product into the Diode LED product family, STREAMLITE™ Diffused COB Linear Lighting.

STREAMLITE™ is revolutionary, low-profile linear LED lighting with Zero Line Diffusion™ technology that eliminates hot spots and dark areas without the need for additional covers, channels, or accessories. The advanced chip-on-board design delivers completely diffused lighting that is perfect for narrow or tight areas as well as reflective surfaces to reduce glare. STREAMLITE offers a superior 180º beam angle and is available in both indoor and outdoor models as well as a variety of white and solid colors.

“STREAMLITE has been engineered to disperse light more evenly and efficiently than ever before,” said Matt John, Chief Strategy Officer at Elemental LED. “This product combines all the best benefits of linear LED lighting - high efficacy, small form factor, great light quality, linear design - with complete diffusion. It represents the next generation of LED lighting technology.”



About Elemental LED:

Elemental LED, founded in 2008, is a leading North American based engineering and technology company with offices in Nevada, California, China and the United Kingdom. We manufacture an extensive high-quality portfolio of superior patented linear, accent, and task LED lighting featuring unparalleled CRI and R values with flawless, and vibrant high-fidelity color rendering. We are proud to be America's largest provider of low voltage linear LED lighting, inspiring lighting professionals with our innovative technology, unmatched quality, and best-in-class customer experience.

STREAMLITE™ Diffused COB Linear Light



