What Does a Graceful Princess Have in Common with a Nursing Home CNA?

Dan Stockdale, CEO, PhD Candidate, MA, LNHA, CNHA, CALA

Dan Stockdale releases 4 of his Secrets to Success in the Senior Housing Industry; For Nursing Homes, Assisted Living and CCRCs

In healthcare we are ALWAYS on stage. Never forget it is a performance.” — Dan Stockdale

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- When it comes to having the mental fortitude to gracefully handle delicate situations, put on the charm to coax a resident into taking a shower or the finesse to encourage a resident to finish their meal, CNAs win the pageant every time.Dan Stockdale, CEO of Seulu senior living design and operations consultants and CEO of RingMastered consultancy and atelier says, “CNAs are superstars in my book. Professional CNAs do a spectacular job when they’re on stage serving our residents, families and each other. No other position in nursing homes assisted living centers, CCRC ’s or memory care facilities deserve such high praise for being on stage constantly in front of residents and families and giving a star performance!”In his most recent blog post to the senior housing industry Stockdale offers four “Golden Rings“ for senior housing leaders.In his most recent writing he exposes four of his secrets to extraordinary senior housing leadership and growth. The four areas, not normally considered by senior housing leaders, but which desperately need attention in the healthcare industry are: branding, automation and efficiency, hiring practices and scheduling.“Every person in our industry, every day with every interaction, whether it be with a resident, family member, colleague or team member, is on stage. We must never forget it is a performance,” says Dan. “Can you imagine going to Disney World and seeing a Disney princess in front of the castle spouting off about not being able to make her car payment, relationship issues or how terrible the food is backstage at Disney? Of course not!” said Stockdale.We owe it to our colleagues and facilities to be positive, professional rays of joy and optimism whenever we are on stage. Stockdale emphasizes to look at your occupancy rate and bottom line to determine your score in the market place. These two metrics certainly provide an indicator of your organizational health.You can read Stockdale‘s complete blog at DanStockdale.com.Dan Stockdale is a PhD candidate and frequent media contributor appearing in print, radio and TV nationally and internationally. He is an author and speaker who is on a mission to positively change the senior living industry for the next generation.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.