Insurance Industry Survey Finds Hiring During COVID-19 but Human Resource Professionals Unsure of the Future Normal

Insurance Jobs

The insurance industry has laid off very few workers due to COVID-19

The post COVID-19 insurance industry may have more remote jobs than ever before!” — Roger Lear, Co-Founder

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

GreatInsuranceJobs.com today released its survey to find out how COVID-19 is affecting current hiring trends in the insurance industry. The goal was to find out if insurance companies are hiring, what type of jobs are open now, how they are managing their current workforce (mostly remote), and current and future challenges.

“The insurance industry is still hiring but nowhere near the pace from just eight weeks ago,” states Roger Lear, Co-Founder of GreatInsuranceJobs.com. “What this survey found was human resource professionals are working overtime managing all the changes and issues they didn’t have to worry about in a COVID-19 free world."

The key findings from the Insurance Industry COVID-19 Hiring Survey:

• Insurance companies laid off very few workers.

• 41% of surveyed companies had open jobs.

• 90% of the insurance workforce is working from home adding challenges for human resources.

• Employee safety now and in the future is the number one priority for all surveyed companies.

• Employers share current and future challenges on how their workforce may look in a post-COVID-19

world.

“HR has been put in a position of uncertainty since so many policies and laws don’t address events like COVID-19”, states Lear, “but not only do they understand the challenges, they are ready to make sure to do everything they can with one thing in mind; safety.”

Download the full report (no charge) at www.GreatInsuranceJobs.com/jobreport . GIJ is also hosting a live job fair for employers hiring during COVID-19. If you are an employer with open jobs, please contact us, and we will add you to this insurance community event (www.GreatInsuranceJobs.com/jobfair).

# # #

GreatInsuranceJobs.com (GIJ) is the nation’s pre-eminent insurance digital employment network and job board since 2001. Over 93,000 insurance industry professionals visit monthly to apply to jobs from property-casualty, life and health, third party administrators, brokers & agents, MGA’s, independents, and insurance industry search firms. GIJ also attends and speaks at all significant insurance conferences and provides users with useful career information. The site was founded in 2001 by Roger Lear and Scott Kotroba. The GreatInsuranceJobs.com network includes InsuranceSalesJobs.com, UltimateInsuranceJobs.com, GreatInsuranceRecruiters.com, and GreatJobSpot.com. GIJ hosts the largest database of insurance talent in the country.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.