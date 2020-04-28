Lovingly’s Latest Features Raise Over $42,000 In Support of Local Florists

Local floral shops are gaining support from online shoppers during COVID-19.

Lovingly’s new add-ons allow its florist partners to receive support from customers during COVID-19

These support add-ons serve florists right now, during this volatile time, with a much needed injection of revenue.” — Joe Vega, Co-Founder of Lovingly

FISHKILL, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lovingly, the leading digital marketing service for 1300+ local florists throughout the US and Canada, launched a new set of features to help offset the challenges small businesses are facing due to the COVID-19 crisis, including “Support Your Florist” & “Tip Your Delivery Driver” add-ons, which have already generated over $42,000 for Lovingly florists.

“Many people are sympathetic to the business impact their local small businesses are facing right now,” said Joe Vega, Co-Founder of Lovingly. “Our team jumped into action developing new features to help our florists maintain success while following precautions and governmental restrictions as a result of COVID-19.”

In fact, in response to a survey conducted by Lovingly, customers who ordered flowers since stay-at-home measures took effect noted that they’ve been feeling charitable:

“Your shop is near someone we wanted to send flowers to and we wanted to use a local florist during this time when reduced traffic may affect local businesses."

“To spend money at local businesses and to let my mom know that we are thinking about her.”

“An employee needs encouragement and appreciation today. So, we’re using a local florist to show we care about her and about our local small businesses.”

“I asked my friend for a recommendation of a local florist so that I could brighten my friend’s day and support a small local florist. This pandemic has everyone scared and I just thought I'd spread a little joy while simultaneously offering some support. You came very highly recommended. XOXO Stay strong.”

“To do something special and as a local small business owner, I feel it’s very important to support a business during this time.”

“These support add-ons serve florists right now, during this volatile time, with a much needed injection of revenue,” said Joe Vega, Co-Founder of Lovingly. “Lovingly has always been forward-thinking and at the forefront of improving technology for its partners, because when our partners succeed, we succeed.”

About Lovingly

For over a decade, Lovingly has been building user-friendly technology that makes it easy for consumers to send flowers from local florists, and that helps independent flower shops compete with big national companies. Lovingly builds and strengthens relationships through meaningful giving. We inspire people to connect in a more human, memorable, and loving way. We create experiences that help celebrate life’s special moments through beautiful flowers, authentic sentiments, and unique stories.



