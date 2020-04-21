Lovingly's ‘Gift Now, Deliver Later’ Feature Saves Mother's Day For Local Florists

Gift Now, Deliver Later - Send Mom flowers this Mother's Day with a Lovingly Florist.

Lovingly’s newest feature allows florists with limited inventory or forced closed by government restrictions to receive orders during COVID-19

Our team jumped into action developing new features to help our florists not only survive, but actually thrive in this new landscape.” — Joe Vega, Co-Founder of Lovingly

FISHKILL, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lovingly, the leading digital marketing service for 1300+ local florists throughout the US and Canada, launched a new feature just in time for Mother’s Day, allowing its florist partners to accept online orders without the expectation for immediate delivery. Lovingly created the feature - called ‘Gift Now, Deliver Later’ - to help florists combat the challenges brought on by COVID-19 precautions, and specifically released it ahead of one of the industry’s busiest times of the year.

This comes in particularly handy for shops that are located in states where the government has forced the florist to temporarily close their doors, or even those still open but operating with limited inventory. Once a customer purchases an arrangement using ‘Gift Now, Deliver Later,’ the feature automatically sends the recipient a beautifully-designed email revealing their card message and a photo of their anticipated arrangement. When the florist is open or fully-stocked again, the arrangement will be delivered!

Lovingly launched ‘Gift Now, Deliver Later’ to support florists and their customers in a variety of scenarios:

- Florists with low inventory on a particular product or stem

- Shops fully closed from government restrictions

- Florist temporarily closed / on vacation

- Shops only selling plants/gift baskets without flowers

- Last-minute shoppers who miss same-day delivery cut off can now send their gift “on time”

“Each year, the week leading up to Mother’s Day is crucial for local florists, and in that way this year is no different,” said Joe Vega, Co-Founder of Lovingly. “Our team jumped into action developing new features to help our florists not only survive, but actually thrive in this new landscape.”

‘Gift Now, Deliver Later’ is the latest feature to be released under Lovingly’s Funnel Bundle upgrade. This new set of features is helping florists offset the challenges small businesses are facing due to the COVID-19 crisis. These features include:

- “Support Your Florist” & “Tip Your Delivery Driver” add-ons

- A virtual gifting feature, “Gift Now, Deliver Later”

- The Lovingly Funnel, a patent-pending, one-of-a-kind guided gifting experience that redefines how customers buy flowers online

“The Lovingly Funnel Bundle serves florists right now, during this volatile time, with a much needed injection of revenue through add ons and virtual shopping modes,” said Joe Vega, Co-Founder of Lovingly. “Lovingly has always been forward-thinking and at the forefront of improving technology for its partners, because when our partners succeed, we succeed.”

About Lovingly

For over a decade, Lovingly has been building user-friendly technology that makes it easy for consumers to send flowers from local florists, and that helps independent flower shops compete with big national companies. Lovingly builds and strengthens relationships through meaningful giving. We inspire people to connect in a more human, memorable, and loving way. We create experiences that help celebrate life’s special moments through beautiful flowers, authentic sentiments, and unique stories.



