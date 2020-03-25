LOVINGLY RELEASES NEW FEATURES TO HELP 1300+ LOCAL FLORISTS

Lovingly advocates for local florists.

No-contact delivery scan among new features added to support florists through COVID-19 crisis

FISHKILL, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lovingly, the leading digital marketing service for local florists, has added a number of features to its 1300+ local florist websites to offset the challenges small businesses are facing due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The technology company released no-contact delivery today, which allows any delivery driver to scan a QR code to notify the recipient that they’ve received a delivery. Additionally, Lovingly’s 1300+ florist partner sites now feature a header notification alerting customers to potential delays in delivery, the option to post temporary status banners, and heavy promotion of Florists’ Choice arrangements to help its partners clear their coolers and exhaust their inventory each day.

“Florists are at the heart of everything we do, and our entire business is supporting the local florist,” said Joe Vega, Co-Founder of Lovingly. “Even as we navigate these times of rapid change, our priority – our florist partners – remains the same. We want to help in any way we can.”

In addition to newly engineered site features, Lovingly is providing its partners with temporary splash images, pre-made social media posts, and best practice guides to help florists enhance their small business marketing during this unprecedented time.

And it’s not just Lovingly who wants to help small businesses. In a survey the floral tech company conducted, customers who have ordered flowers from a Lovingly florist within the last two weeks weighed in:

Why did you decide to buy flowers right now?

“We wanted to use a local florist during this time when reduced traffic may affect local businesses.”

“To spend money at local businesses and to let my mom know that we are thinking about her.”

“To connect with my Grandmother while I can’t physically be with her, while supporting a small local business. Supporting a local florist is the main reason I use Lovingly over the ‘big titans’ of the floral industry.”

“Sis is a nurse and needs something pretty during this crisis.”

“My sister-in-law is the Secretary of Health in our state. She has been working long hours to help with virus communications and services. She is amazing!”

“Thanking my pharmacist for being there during these hard times.”

“An employee needs encouragement and appreciation today. Using a local florist to show we care about her and about our local small businesses.”

“So that I could brighten my friend’s day and support a small local florist. This pandemic has everyone scared and I just thought I'd spread a little joy while simultaneously offering some support.”

Lovingly is working on additional updates planned for the coming weeks. As a small and nimble tech company, it promises to continue innovating helpful features for its florists as more governmental guidelines are implemented throughout the United States and Canada.

About Lovingly

For over a decade, Lovingly has been building user-friendly technology that makes it easy for consumers to send flowers from local florists, and that helps independent flower shops compete with big national companies. Lovingly builds and strengthens relationships through meaningful giving. We inspire people to connect in a more human, memorable, and loving way. We create experiences that help celebrate life’s special moments through beautiful flowers, authentic sentiments, and unique stories.



