IBS Investment Bank Begins Deploying $250MM in Recapitalization Financing to Small Businesses and Real Estate Investors

IBS Investment Bank announced that it gained agreement from its investors to begin providing liquidity to American businesses and real estate investors.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES , April 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fort Lauderdale-based private equity firm IBS Investment Bank a division of Institutional Banking Services, N.A. CORP (IBS, N.A.) today announced that it gained agreement from its institutional investors to begin the firm’s aggressive initiative to provide liquidity to American businesses and real estate investors.

Backed by a combination of principal equity, participation agreements, and institutional lines, the firm has increased its access to liquidity to combat the economic impacts of COVID-19 on small-to-medium sized businesses, and real estate operators. The initiative was designed to unlock trapped equity in inventory, equipment, receivables, and real estate through leveraging, sale-leasebacks, or limited partner equity. The financing includes capital to “kickstart” the supply chain of manufacturers and distributors to encourage new or larger purchase orders. The firm confirmed that it would maintain its commitment to provide borrowers with access to long and short term debt and equity capital for acquisitions, partner buyouts, and expansions.

Birthed out of the financial crisis, in 2011, IBS,N.A. was recognized as a national corporate finance leader when it raised over $35MM to support over 300 International House of Pancakes (IHOP) franchisees in completing mandatory remodels. Since then, the firm has been a progressive guide in establishing the future of finance. “We are in unprecedented times, that are calling for unprecedented actions. More than a lender, companies need an investment partner. Our business model thrives on successfully deploying and returning capital throughout under-served segments, especially in times of volatility,” IBS, N.A. Chief Investment Officer, Jason Jackson told reporters.



About IBS, N.A. CORP

IBS Investment Bank a division of Institutional Banking Services, North America CORP (IBS, NA®) is a privately held institutional banking firm dedicated to providing investment management, advisory, corporate and real estate finance, asset acquisition and management, and human capital services to its institutional clients. For more information visit www.myinstitutionalbanking.com or www.ibsinvestmentbank.com or www.IBSREICO.com



