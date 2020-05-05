Democrat Daniel Kemph for U.S. Congress in Kentucky's 6th District Launches Campaign Video and Website

Daniel Kemph is a Democratic Candidate for U.S. Congress in Kentucky's 6th District running to defeat incumbent Republican Andy Barr. Daniel Kemph for U.S. Congress Democrat Daniel Kemph

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Democratic candidate for United States Congress Daniel Kemph announces the launch of the campaign's video and website. The campaign video is titled "For the Bluegrass" and the website, www.Kemph2020.com has Daniel Kemph's stands on the issues that are most important to the people of central Kentucky.Daniel Kemph released the following statement about why he is running for the United States Congress in Kentucky's 6th District."I’m running for one reason. To help the families of the Bluegrass. I’ll work on three priorities in Congress; health care, jobs and education. These are the issues that I am passionate about.These are the issues that affected my family. My father, Lloyd, was a grocery store produce manager and my mother, Karen, a church secretary. The middle child of three brothers, we had a childhood filled with laughter, love and nose-to-the-grindstone hard work.When I discovered the people and beauty of central Kentucky, I knew this is where I had to make my home. In 2012, I moved to Lexington. After meeting my neighbors, who are now my friends, I recognized that for many of them, they were also concerned about health care, jobs and education. The same issues my family was concerned about. I said to myself, I want to do more.I’ve spent my career developing banking software to make it easier for families to find affordable homes. Now, I want to use my experience and my passion to help Kentuckians get ahead.I’ll be a voice for Kentucky families. I’ll work hard for farmers, veterans, senior citizens, students and all individuals. I will fight for a better deal for Kentuckians for quality health care, create opportunities for meaningful work locally so our children and grandchildren can stay close to home, and I’ll work with teachers and students to fully fund public education.Andy Barr has not gotten the job done for Kentucky’s families. Barr has voted against affordable health care, against family paying jobs and against funding our children’s education while just adding more noise in Washington.I'll dedicate myself to helping the families of the Bluegrass. I know the struggles of hard-working Kentuckians, they're my neighbors. The people deserve a representative who is focused on helping our people get ahead. I'll get the job done for the Bluegrass."For more information about the Daniel Kemph, please visit the campaign's website at www.Kemph2020.com or to set up an interview with Daniel Kemph, please contact our Communications Director at press@Kemph2020.com or 859-270-3388.If you would like to receive campaign updates from the Daniel Kemph for U.S. Congress campaign, click here to sign up for the campaign's email.

