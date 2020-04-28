Nanto Cleantech Inc. obtains US patent for nanoclay applications in paints and coatings

NantoNite patented nanoclay modified - Cation active in deactivating various Virus - Virucidal activity in paint surface - Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, solvent and water based

Our nanoclays based technology may be a significant driver in controlling the spread and contamination of various surfaces by the SARS-CoV2 virus

NYC, NY, USA, April 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nanto Cleantech Inc., a US based industrial intellectual property and technology holding company with affiliates in the United States, Europe and Israel, is pleased to announce that the US Patent Office has granted the Patent No. 10,550,269.

This patent encompasses a very significant disinfection activity against a variety of viruses due to the composition of the nanoclay's chemical treatment which is based on quaternary ammonium cation. This specific cation is active in deactivating various viruses as described in the scientific literature. Therefore, the virucidal activity on painted surfaces containing the ammonium cation treated nanoclays is largely reduced by application of a thin layer of the paint formulation claimed in the patent. “ Our nanoclays based technology may be a significant driver in controlling the spread and contamination of various surfaces by the SARS-CoV2 virus” said Prof. Kenig CTO and representatives of the Board of Directors of Nanto Cleantech Inc.

Similar versions of the patent have already been granted in all the countries where the patent has been issued. The innovative technologies have granted in more than 67 countries all over the world, including CA, CN, Europe, and all member states of the European and Eurasian Patent Organizations.

"This is a great success which further emphasizes the strength of our patent portfolio in industrial applications of modified aluminosilicates and nanoclays for rheological and thixotropic properties in paints and coatings, in addition to its virucidal activity”, said Roberto Cafagna as representative of the Board of Directors of Nanto Cleantech Inc.

The claims of US10,550,269, owned by Nanto Cleantech Inc. invented by Prof. Kenig of Shenkar College of Ramat Gan, Israel, covers a wide range of rheology related and high barrier properties for anticorrosion protection in paints and coatings, based on epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, alkydic, polyester resins and mixtures thereof, and comprising a multitude of mostly bi-dimensionally specially treated nanoparticles. Nanto Cleantech additives provide exceptional durability and resistance offering numerous solutions in many applications in the protective and marine sector. “The industrial coating and concentrates, developed and commercialized with private labels and licensed to coating and chemicals industries, has been successfully applied in the marine industries, shipping, yachting, oil & gas, infrastructure, energy with more than 7 years of results, and proven enhanced performance as anti-abrasion, anti-corrosion, with less VOC thanks to innovative high performance coating system with lower thickness” said Roberto Cafagna.

We remain committed to foster an open innovation approach, with an IP licensing program, industrial partnerships and JV, related to our worldwide patented technologies.

About Nanto Cleantech Inc.

Nanto Cleantech, Inc. is a US based Industrial Intellectual Property part of a Holding Company with affiliates in the United States, Europe and Israel. The company designs, develops and supplies advanced materials, based on proprietary patented nanotechnology, that significantly improve performances of multifunctional coatings and polymers for anticorrosion. The Group owns a pilot plant that is part of the European Pilot Plant Network (ENNCPP).

Contact Information

• Contact: IP Dept. A. Piras, email: ip@nantocleantech.com

Web site: www.nantocleantech.com www.nantopaint.com

• Public Relations: pr@nantocleantech.com



