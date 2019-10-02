Reshape the world of Materials

IP portfolio 60 individual patents globally cover rheologic and high barrier properties relating to formulations for anticorrosion protection in paints-coatings

Nanto Cleantech increased the Strong Patent Position in nanoclays-based paint and coating

This class of aluminum-silicate derived additives, specifically treated with organic molecules, is become a workhorse for developing and manufacturing high performance paints and coatings, based on epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, alkydic, polyester resins and their mixtures. Nanto Cleantech has been developing and advancing this technology for over one decades, so that our patented NantoClay™ and NantoNite™ additive family are going to become a valued option in quality and performance for rheological control, thixotropic adjustment, high barrier and anticorrosion features.

Current IP Portfolio

The current IP portfolio comprises about 60 individual patents globally - they cover a wide range of rheologic and high barrier properties relating to formulations for anticorrosion protection in paints and coatings, based on epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, alkydic, polyester resins and mixtures thereof, and comprising a multitude of mostly bi-dimensionally developed nanoparticles. Even though we have been challenged by individual European competitor, patent rights remain valid and in force in all jurisdictions, including countries such as Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Israel, India, Mexico and the United States.

Legal Action Against Potential Infringers

Nanto Cleantech has never authorized other manufacturers to produce its patent-protected nanoclays based additives neither the paint manufacturers to use them in their products. Nanto Cleantech continues to take legal action against potential infringers anywhere in the world.

Extensive Licensing Program

Given that many companies are operating worldwide in the coating industries and additive business, we launched a distinguishes technology licensing, business and product licensing following potential IP opportunities and avoiding infringement IP risks connected with nanoclays-based paint and coating and related concentrate and additives. Contact ip@nantocleantech.com and our IP attorney that us in each granted country.

