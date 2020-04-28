Brand Makeovers and Resilience with Fotis Georgiadis

Eric Michael, creator of MrEricMichael.com Brooke Elder, creator of Social Tenacity Shannon Lavenia, founder of Brand Builder Design Studios

Brand makeovers with Eric Michael and Shannon Lavenia. Resilience with Brooke Elder.

I would often hire people just because I liked them and I thought they would do a good job. I quickly learned that just because I liked someone, it didn’t mean they were a good fit for the company.” — Brooke Elder, creator of Social Tenacity

GREENWICH, CT, USA, April 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well-rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.The world of marketing, branding and image creation continues to change. Fotis Georgiadis is keeping at the forefront of this dynamic industry. Recently he interviewed three people on the topics of brand makeovers and resilience. Be sure to check them out and reach out to Fotis Georgiadis to discuss your brand and image needs.Eric Michael, creator of MrEricMichael.comAre you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?There’s always something in the works. The Studio is currently going through a little branding “refresh,” to position ourselves a little more clearly in the competitive market. By the time this goes to press we’ll be ‘Eric Michael & Associates’ rather than the curious, autonomous “powerhouse” of a seemingly individual force. The reality is — and has been for quite a while — that it’s not just me here doing things independently. There’s a team of support that brings our projects to life. (It’s always nice to drink your own champagne every once in a while.)In the industry: I’ve somehow found myself in a field of cannabis (quite literally) and I’m having so much fun cultivating and readying these brands for the global marketplace. We’re currently working on six cannabis brands throughout the country. Three of them are local to the Philadelphia area and that’s a big deal as PA is often a relatively conservative state. Other clients are spread across the entertainment, fashion, wellness, travel, and hospitality spaces — all launching (or being re-introduced) in 2020.On the personal front: We’re trying to tie up and release season one of Unpacking It (the podcast) which had almost immediately identified itself as a labor of love. (If you’re contemplating a podcast, I’d sincerely recommend having a strong team to support the efforts — or a great therapist.) I am also hoping to take my work with budding freelance creative talent and turn those efforts into self-guided online workshops for a more “round the clock,” comprehensive, and just generally more effective approach. Read the rest here Brooke Elder, creator of Social TenacityOur readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your backstoryI started teaching first grade because I have always loved teaching. However, not long after my teaching career began, my income was cut in half. I discovered that while I still wanted to help teach others, I needed to supplement the significant loss of profit, which is why I turned to network marketing. My husband worked nights, so I had to find creative ways of marketing and building my business outside of regular daytime hours. I decided to utilize Facebook before it was a valuable marketing tool for companies.I wanted to grow my business, but there weren’t a lot of courses on how to do that through network marketing. Back in 2010, it seemed like utilizing Facebook as a networking tool was frowned upon if you weren’t using it per the “status quo.” Since I like to prove that I can do hard things even when people say I can’t, I made every effort to stand out, and I set myself apart by learning everything I could about online marketing.At this time, I also had created an online training center for the company I was working for. It trained my team and other teams throughout the company. At one point, I had over 10,000 people attending training at the center, which prompted me to think about potentially making training others into a business where I could be my own boss. The idea spurred what is now Social Tenacity.It took almost filing for bankruptcy and one horrible failed business venture to propel me toward creating Social Tenacity. After I invested in a coach, I achieved my goal of having a 7-figure income in just 18 months. Definitely worth reading the rest of the interview here Shannon Lavenia, founder of Brand Builder Design StudiosCan you share 5 strategies that a company can do to upgrade and re-energize their brand and image”? Please tell us a story or an example for each.Focusing on upgrading and re-energizing a brand is so important and the correct direction to put attention. It doesn’t mean rebranding. It may mean remessaging or targeting a new niche. Here are my five recommendations to re-energize a brand.Survey your customers to discover where you are missing the mark. We did a campaign with one of our software-as-a-service clients and asked the very simple question: “how can we serve you better.” The result was astounding. More than 80% of customers responded that they wanted more tutorials on how to use the software in innovative ways. They wanted “ideas” that would help them in their business and to make the most of the software. This data was so important because an order had just come down from management to the marketing department to increase sales promos. We changed that to webinars that demonstrate services and incorporated their sales messages into the webinars. They saw a dramatic increase. Ask your customers what they want. It sounds simple, but it’s very effective.Share successes. Take time to interview your customers and feature them to your audience. This is one of the easiest ways for a small business to gain brand recognition and trust. Do an interview, post and boost that post to an online audience of ideal customers. Personal successes with your products are so important. People find common ground with real people who are seeing real results with what you offer. Complete the trio of interviews here Fotis Georgiadis can be reached at the below coordinates for your brand and image consulting needs.About Fotis GeorgiadisFotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.



