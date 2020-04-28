Interviews on Beauty, Travel and Possible-Impossible with Candice Georgiadis

Alison Hickey, President of Kensington Tours Alex Williams, founder and owner of Holistic Hyperbarics Per Nyberg, chief commercial officer at Stradigi AI Candice Georgiadis

My dad used to say, “If you make your bed hard, you’re going to have to lay in it.” To me, that meant always having an active choice in every situation.” — Alex Williams, founder and owner of Holistic Hyperbarics

GREENWICH, CT, USA, April 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing footprint of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.Beauty, travel and the possible-impossible topics are covered in recent interviews by Candice Georgiadis. Below are some excerpts from the interviews. Candice Georgiadis' expertise in social media marketing is helping these individuals and companies expand their footprint. She can help you with your marketing needs. See her contact info at the bottom.Alison Hickey, President of Kensington ToursCan you share with our readers about the innovations that you are bringing to the travel and hospitality industries?Our innovation starts with the technology platform we’ve built in house. I think we’re pretty unique in that. It houses our data in one place, so it’s the heart of our relationships with our clients, and it also connects us with our teams on the ground around the world. This allows us to respond to our clients’ needs and build customized itineraries for them really quickly. We can spend more time and focus on adding value, looking for ways that we can serve our clients better. There’s a great quote from Issy Sharp, the founder of the Four Seasons, that I take to heart: “Systematize the predictable. Humanize the exceptional.” That’s what we’re trying to do.Which “pain point” are you trying to address by introducing this innovation?Through our combination of amazing people, innovative technology and our ability to customize, we’re able to deliver unforgettable experiences for our clients. People have so little time today — it’s the most precious resource for all of us — they want to make sure they get the most out of their travel. With Kensington, we can help clients see destinations in a way that others can’t. They feel that they’ve been listened to, that they’re seeing the authentic place, and they’re also getting unique access so they’re maximizing their time. That goes a long way to helping tailor once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences for them.How do you envision that this might disrupt the status quo?When you’re able to create unforgettable personalized experiences for consumers, you’ve demonstrated your relevance in a memorable way. The rest of the interview is available here Alex Williams, founder and owner of Holistic HyperbaricsThe beauty industry today has access to technology that was inconceivable only a short time ago. Can you tell us about the “cutting edge” (pardon the pun) technologies that you are working with or introducing? How do you think that will help people?Hyperbaric oxygen therapy isn’t new or cutting edge, but the way we’re applying it to the beauty arena definitely is. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy has been a medical tool for decades, but using it outside of emergency medical intervention — and bringing its host of health and anti-aging benefits to people in a spa-inspired environment — that’s very new.Hyperbaric oxygen therapy used to be a reactive treatment; something you used only after something bad happened to your body. Now, we’re using it as a more proactive approach to aging. For instance, because hyperbaric oxygen therapy promotes collagen activation, it has this amazing ability to reduce excessive skin damage, maintain skin elasticity, and reduce scar formation. It’s also going deep to the cellular level to promote circulation, stem-cell growth, reduce inflammation, and support the immune system.Another big thing for me is how much it helps with neural elasticity, staying sharp for longer, which is such a huge part of aging well. It’s also used to foster better gut biology, to support digestion and boost energy. By approaching beauty from the cellular level outward, hyperbaric oxygen therapy reinvents the idea of aging gracefully. Read the rest of the interview here Per Nyberg, chief commercial officer at Stradigi AIHas there ever been a time that someone told you something was impossible, but you did it anyway? Can you share the story with us? What was your idea? What was the reaction of the naysayers? And how did you overcome that?This was more a matter of facing and overcoming the persistent challenges when pursuing something new or different; be it on a daily basis or over extended periods of time where success was years away. For most of my career I have been focused on building new industry verticals or building new markets, or enabling internal change. The challenge was often overcoming unhealthy skepticism and doubt which would distract from dealing with the real questions at hand and block progress.Unhealthy skepticism and doubt are easy to sow and can kill initiatives before they even start. Doing anything new implies some degree of the unknown and dealing with ambiguity in an environment of imperfect information. It also means change to the status quo. The pace and complexity of today’s business and technology environments mean that we are doing something “new” and “changing” almost every day. This has only emphasized the importance for leaders to regularly learn and adjust and help teams be comfortable with ambiguity and change.Perhaps it is my Swedish-Canadian upbringing, but I try to approach every day with authenticity, humility and transparency. Organizations are all about people. Communication and trust-building are critical, and when combined with a compelling vision, strong determination and an "eyes wide open" approach, pretty much anything is possible. The goal is not to overcome every nay-sayer, but bring on board those who are key to success. Ignore the rest.In the end, how were all the naysayers proven wrong? 🙂In some cases they were proven wrong through business results but naysaying is a state of mind so those results may only have had a temporary impact. More importantly, I hope that they reflected on the authenticity of the desire and approach to change the organization for the better. Check out the complete interview here 