Scientific Documentation From Private Institutions And Government Published Papers Clarifies Confusion Regarding Silver

Dr. Gordon Pedersen In The Lab The Silver Miracle Book Written By Dr. Gordon Pedersen

Silver Health Institute along with hundreds of Articles in Government publications clears up confusion regarding the benefits of different types of Silver

“Silver has been around for hundreds of years and is proven to have many benefits that are substantiated with scientific documentation” — Dr. Gordon Pedersen Medical Director of The Silver Health Institute

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, April 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Silver Health Institute along with hundreds of Articles in Government publications absolutely clears up the confusion regarding the benefits of different types of Silver. Recently several media outlets as well as an article from the NCCIH was reported regarding colloidal silver https://www.nccih.nih.gov/health/colloidal-silver In the article which was referring to colloidal silver, it stated Silver has no known function or benefits in the body when taken by mouth. Although the statements regarding colloidal silver were accurate, the above statement is not scientifically accurate. There are hundreds of scientific documents from both private institutions as well as government publications proving there are very significant medical benefits when taken by mouth from other types of silver, It is important for the public to know that not all silver is the same and that there are befits from silver that are proven scientifically.According to Dr. Pedersen, Medical Director for the Silver Health Institute , “Silver has been around for hundreds of years and is proven to have many benefits that are substantiated with scientific documentation. Although we have not been able to establish the results of utilizing silver in regards to the latest types of viruses. I would never suggest that silver is a cure, however I am very excited about the possibilities of utilizing Alkaline Structured Silver as a first line of defense.”According to the following government publications there are hundreds of articles that substantiate the medical benefits of silver:History of the Medical Use of SilverSilver AntiviralSilver antibacterialSilver AntifungalIn addition to the hundreds of articles that are published in all the government publication there are hundreds of articles published in medical journals, here are just a few Published Research articles About SilverAccording to The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA); Silver (Albargin) used twice a day destroys gonorrhea symptoms with no irritation.A monograph on Albargin (silver) is also published in the New York Medical Journal, Canadian Journal of Medicine and Surgery and in the International Record of Medicine and General Practice.(Proganol) is a silver drug and silver protein which is listed in the AMA Journal as a new drug for cystitis, urethritis, gonorrhea, and intravaginal uses. (AMA 1920, pg 306, 332).In addition to the drug monographs published by JAMA, the AMA, Canadian Journal of Medicine and Surgery, and The New York Medical Journals on silver drugs with no irritations, there are 567 peer reviewed scientific journal articles published on the science of silver listed in a pubmed search. Most of them were published within the last three years.The United States Pharmacopoeia (USP) identifies 42 silver drugs in the USP drug formulary. These silver drugs are for oral, topical, internal, rectal, injectable and other uses like rinsing the eyes of a newborn baby with liquid silver to prevent bacterial blindness. The FDA and Health Canada recognize and respect these USP monographs and the silver they represent as prescription medications. The names Albargin, Novargin, Silvol, Proganol and other scientifically proven prescription drugs have been subjected to FDA review and passed safety and efficacy testing. They are listed in the doctor’s formulary as monographs and were reviewed by the USP, FDA, Health Canada and approved as drugs. These are certainly scientific and the monographs are beyond question, often listing side effects as “nothing but cosmetic”. To argue differently would negate the drug review process and invalidate those institutions that publish the drug formularies and the government agencies that regulate the science that supports them.Peer Reviewed Medical Journals reporting on Silver:Hundreds of Peer Reviewed Journal articles document the new and improved forms of silver and its diverse mechanism of actions.The following is just a partial list of journals that have published articles about silver:International journal of medical microbiologyInternational wound journalJournal of general virologyJournal of the society of healing outcomesJournal of BurnsJournal of alternative and complementary medicineJournal of nano-science and nanotechnologyDigest Journal of Nanomaterials and BiostructuresJournal of Virology MethodsAntiviral TherapyBioconjugate ChemistryBulletin of the World Health OrganizationNatureRev Drug Discovery vol.10EMBO JournalApplied Environmental MicrobiologyJournal of Pharmaceutical SciencesJournal of Virology MethodsApplied PhysicsInternational Journal of Food MicrobiologyInternational Journal of NanomedicineNanomedicineJournal of NanomedicineCleveland ClinicAntiviral TherapiesMoleculesChemical CommunicationsJournal of Biomedical NanotechnologyJournal of VirologyApplied and Environmental MicrobiologyJournal of Nanobiotechnology,The finest formularies in the world accept and respect the science of medicinal silver (USP). These studies document every type of silver delivery system and report the safe and beneficial effects of silver including the total destruction of bacteria, viruses, yeasts, mold and some parasites.Doctor Gordon Pedersen published lethal dose data (LD50) on silver in his article published in the Journal of the Society of Healing Outcomes. The animals were tested at 50, 100 and 200 times normal dose and no deaths occurred. This amount equates to filling the entire volume of the animals stomach with liquid silver three times a day for a month. Upon necropsy no adverse reactions occurred and all vital organs were found to be normal. This demonstrates the safety of silver.Anti-Viral Silver.Journal of alternative and complementary medicine (2013 mar;19(3):224-36Int Wound J. 2007 Jun;4(2):114-22.Burns. 2010 Sep;36(6):751-8. doi: 10.1016/j.burns.2009.04.008. Epub 2010 Mar 25.Burns. 2004 Jul;30 Suppl 1:S1-9. (Silver is an effective antimicrobial agent).Int Wound J. 2007 Jun;4(2):114-22.Appl Microbiol Biotechnol. 2016 May 21PLoS One. 2015 Mar 18;10(3):e0121662Int J Med Microbiol. 2015 Jan;305(1):85-95.J Nanosci Nanotechnol. 2015 Aug;15(8):5543-52.Governmental ApprovalsThe United States Patent Office has approved the patent for Silver Sol and with it comes hundreds of claims (United States Patent # 7135195).The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA # 73499-2) has granted certification to Silver in the following classes:Industrial, commercial and residentialPesticideSurface disinfectionHospital disinfectionSilver Sol has a hazardous spill Rating of 12,500,000 gallons.The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved silver gel as a device (510K).Alkaline Structured Silver has been proven scientifically to be successful at helping to prevent contracting of colds and flu and proven to be more effective than most hand sanitizers. Dr Pedersen is considered to be one of the world leading authorities on Silver. Dr. Pedersen holds three doctor’s degrees. He has a Doctorate of Naturopathic Medicine. He has a Ph.D. from the Toxicology program at Utah State University, where he also has Ph.D. degrees in Immunology and Biology. He is Board Certified in Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine and also holds a Masters degree in Cardiac Rehabilitation and Wellness. He performed an internship with Jonas Salk, the American medical researcher noted for the discovery and development of the polio vaccine. He has formulated over 150 products, was a Bronze medalist in the 2003 Utah Winter Games, and is a Best Selling Author. Dr. Gordon Pedersen has been published in international peer reviewed scientific journals.Dr. Pedersen is a Distinguished Speaker for Special Operations Medical Association (SOMA) and has worked with several National and International governmental organizations on the topic of silver. He has volunteered and personally funded efforts to bring silver’s benefits into Africa’s poorest communities with dramatic results on malaria.For more information about Alkaline Structured Silver, Dr. Gordon Pedersen and his work go to www.thesilverhealthinstitute.org

