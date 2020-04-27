wax blockchain meetup # 5

Join the live-stream at https://www.crowdcast.io/e/wax-blockchain-meetup-5

Fifth WAX Blockchain Meetup announced featuring Dallas Rushing from Karma app! Join the live-stream on 5th of May, 2020 at 7 pm Central Time! https://www.crowdcast.io/e/wax-blockchain-meetup-5” — Michael Gucci

CHICAGO, IL, USA, April 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fifth WAX Blockchain Meetup organized jointly by Malta Block and EOSphere is scheduled for 5th of May, 2020 at 7 pm Central Time.

Our guest speaker for the meetup is Dallas Rushing - co-founder of Karma app.

The meetup will be live-streamed via CrowdCast!

Karma is social media for good. Karma incentivizes users to have beneficial interactions in the world, post them and receive Karma by other users upvoting their posts.

Karma was one of the earliest projects to launch on EOS. Karma app recently migrated to WAX.

The goal of Karma is to focus the spotlight on people doing good things in the world.

Karma app is available on iOS and Android.

Dallas has also promised to giveaway few NFTs for those who attend the live-stream!

We look forward to seeing you all at the meetup!

About Malta Block

Malta Block is a guild on the WAX blockchain. In addition to maintaining a top-notch block production infrastructure, we offer a wide range of services - from token smart contract design and creation, to managing the resources needed for an airdrop such as RAM and CPU, as well as taking care of all the details that go into conducting a successful airdrop.

Malta Block also offers services as a DAPP Service Provider (DSP) on WAX.



