Missouri US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Appeals to A Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Missouri to Get Serious About Compensation and Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of KVO-Get Serious Results

"We are urging a Navy Veteran in Missouri with this rare cancer to call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to discuss compensation.” — Missouri US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI , USA, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Missouri US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "Rather than ordering a 'free' publication about mesothelioma we are urging a Navy Veteran in Missouri with this rare cancer to call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys, he has been assisting Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma for decades and he and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation results for people like this.

"Because of the Coronavirus-2020 might go down as one of the worst years for mesothelioma compensation for Navy Veterans with this rare cancer-since mesothelioma and the Corona Virus have similar symptoms. The typical Navy Veteran with mesothelioma we talk to is 72 years old, their exposure to asbestos occurred before 1980, and they may have completely forgot about their exposure to asbestos. If you or your loved have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma, please call us at 800-714-0303. At a minimum we think attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO will be able to explain how the compensation process works and what might be involved. We think talking directly with attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste will be extremely helpful and informative. Please don't play lawyer roulette when it comes to mesothelioma compensation." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Missouri US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Kansas City, St. Louis, Independence, Columbia, Lee’s Summit, O’Fallon, St. Joseph or anywhere in Missouri. https://Missouri.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Missouri the Missouri US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital:

*Barnes Jewish Hospital Saint Louis, Missouri: https://www.barnesjewish.org

*Saint Louis University Cancer Center Saint Louis, Missouri: Saint Louis University Cancer: https://www.slucare.edu

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer. gov/types/mesothelioma