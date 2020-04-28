DC's Martha's Table Part of Produce Alliance Foundation #ProduceBoxProject

Produce Alliance Foundation logo

WASHINGTON, D.C.—April 27, 2020– The Produce Alliance Foundation, the charity arm of Produce Alliance, LLC and their distributor Keany Produce & Gourmet, will continue into week five of their national effort to keep the important produce supply chain open and running by providing nutritious relief to frontline responders through distributing fresh produce boxes to Martha’s Table, in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 1:00 pm.

The Martha’s Table, along with other frontline responders, are working excruciating hours during the COVID-19 pandemic and to acknowledge their hard work in serving the children of their community they will receive a special produce box when they leave their shift. Over the past five weeks, the deliveries from Produce Box Project: Nourish Our Frontlines will have served over 4500 frontline workers and over 87,000 pounds of fresh vegetables and fruit. This week the Produce Alliance Foundation is serving a children’s non-profit. An added by-product of this effort is keeping the supply working in multiple industries, preventing businesses and farms from shutting down and allowing people to do good during times of crisis.

Project Produce Box: Nourish Our Frontlines was made possible through the generous donation by Patrice King Brickman, CEO of Inspire Capital, and made a generous donation from the Patrice King Brickman Family Foundation to get fresh produce into the hand of people keep the country safe, while keeping the work force of multiple industries employed.

If you would like to help fund a truckload or an entire institution for the Produce Box Project: Nourish Our Frontline campaign contact: Alison@producealliance.com or contribute via the Produce Alliance Foundation GoFundMe https://youtu.be/MFRBJ6_5WNM.

Date: Thursday, April 23, 2020

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Institution: Martha’s Table

2375 Elvans Rd. SE

Washington, D.C.20020

Media Parking: Parking lot and street parking

Live Truck Parking: Parking lot and street parking

Follow us on social media @ProduceAlliance @PAFoundation_ Facebook:@MarthasTableOrg

Instagram @MarthasTable Distributor @KeanyProduce

Notes for Media: Representatives from distributor Keany Produce, who are members of the Produce Alliance, LLC network, and representatives of Martha’s Table l will be on site to interview at the delivery.

Produce Alliance and Foundation President Melissa Ackerman is available for remote interview to discuss the important role Produce Alliance has in keeping America’s supply chain running. A recent Opinion in The Hill. https://bit.ly/2VOWQSv

As recommended by the CDC, we will be practicing social distancing and wearing personal face coverings and ask that you practice accordingly.

GoFundMe Video and Broll. Video: https://youtu.be/MFRBJ6_5WNM . B-roll and photos are also available.

Media Contacts: Produce Alliance: Kim Fuller (202-590-3572) kimfuller924@gmail.com

Martha’s Table: Whitney Faison (315-420-6049) wfaison@marthastable.org

About Martha’s Table: Martha’s Table is a local nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C., with a mission to support strong children, strong families, and strong communities. Martha’s Table exists because every child, regardless of zip code, should have the opportunity to thrive. For 40 years, the organization has been working to increase access to quality education, health and wellness resources, and family supports. For more information and to get involved, please visit: https://marthastable.org/covid19

About Produce Alliance Foundation: The Produce Alliance Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 comprised both of monetary efforts and/or supplies donated to a collective foundation for the purpose of contributing to charitable causes. During Produce Box Project: Nourish Our Frontlines, the Foundation has provided over 40,000 pounds of fresh quality produce to 3000 front line responders. www.producealliance.com/pa-foundation

About Produce Alliance: Produce Alliance, based in Chicago, Illinois, is a national produce distributor through its alliance of growers/shipper community, providing access to the highest quality of fresh produce. They specialize in category management services including procurement, national distribution, information services, and food safety assurance to foodservice clients across North America, the Caribbean and beyond. Additionally, they manage an alliance of more than fifty independently owned specialty distributors of fresh products with combined produce sales of over $4 billion annually. www.producealliance.com

