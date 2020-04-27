Northwest Advanced Bio-Fuels Selects Black & Veatch as its EPC of Record to Boost Aviation BioFuel Initiatives

NWABF Selects Black & Veatch as EPC of Record For Aviation BioFuel Initiatives

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northwest Advanced Bio-Fuels (NWABF), known for its expertise to produce sustainable jet fuel capacity for the financial marketplace and lender communities, announced that it has selected Black & Veatch, the global engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm as its EPC of record for its sustainable aviation fuel project. Black & Veatch is also being hired to complete the FEL2 and Front-end Engineering and Design Study, (“FEED”), for the Project, prior to the Construction phase. During the FEED, B&V will assemble the Technologies to process up to 3,000 dry tons per day of woody biomass into approximately sixty million, (60,000,000) gallons of Sustainable Aviation Fuel annually.

“We are excited to move forward with Black & Veatch as we progress on our sustainable aviation fuel project,” says Dave Smoot, Manager of Northwest Advanced Bio-Fuels. “Black & Veatch is a well-respected company with great experience for these types of projects, and we look forward to combining our expertise with theirs on our sustainable aviation fuel project.”

Black & Veatch will be an integral part of the project, working as the technology and engineering quarterback to vet and validate all milestones and benchmarks for productivity, efficiency and scalability in the aviation biofuel project. Black & Veatch's solutions span the entire project lifecycle:

• Project feasibility / development (FEL2)

• Front End Engineering Design (FEED)

• Technology applications

• Procurement

• Construction (select markets)

• Startup

• Plant improvements / retrofit / remote monitoring

“We are excited to work with Northwest Advanced Bio-Fuels throughout the entire project,” said Gary Martin, Associate Vice President, Black & Veatch. “As one of the most diversified contractors in the industry, Black & Veatch offers seamless integration of its project engineering, design, procurement, and construction teams, Black & Veatch is uniquely positioned to offer NWABF a thorough and comprehensive project approach on the sustainable aviation fuel project.”

Project Background

NWABF will be the primary provider of sustainable aviation fuel to help Delta Air Lines become carbon neutral in the years ahead. The sustainable aviation fuel Offtake Agreement and partnership with Delta Air Lines involved the airline investing into NWABF’s Project in 2019 to develop sustainable aviation fuel, (SAF), as well as making carbon offsets.

For more information on the NWABF project, please contact us at

Chris Whitworth, Project General Manager

Northwest Advanced Bio-Fuels, LLC at www.nwabiofuels.com

About Northwest Advanced Bio-Fuels

Northwest Advanced Bio-Fuels, LLC, (https://www.nwabiofuels.com), is a Delaware-based company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of U.S. Advanced Bio-Fuels, Inc., (USABIO), that is in the process of developing second-generation, commercial-scale, cellulosic renewable bio-jet fuel refineries with the first project being developed in the Pacific Northwest. NWABF has assembled a world-class team of industry-leading technology companies for the Project to handle; front-end gasification, syngas cleaning, syngas treatment, back-end Fischer-Tropsch technology and fuel upgrading to premium renewable SAF. NWABF, who alongside Black & Veatch is also deploying experienced world-class engineering and construction companies to design, construct, operate and maintain the first-of-its-kind facility in the State of Washington.

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is an employee-owned engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people in over 100 countries by addressing the resilience and reliability of our world's most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2019 were US$3.7 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.



