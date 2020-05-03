NYC Independent Film Festival goes digital

Logo NYC Independent Film Festival L.A. Tea Time by Sophie Bédard Marcotte Unbecoming by Navid Mashayekhi Brave Little Army by Michelle D'Alessandro Hatt

Canadian filmmakers at the 11th edition of NYC Independent Film Festival

Check the festival website for the screening schedule.” — Dennis Cieri, founder

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Due to the lockdown situation in New York City the 11th edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival will go digital. That wil happen in the first week of June, from June 1 to June 7. Brand new films and interviews with filmmakers will be streamed, following a specific time table, which will be published on the festival website soon.For a long time the organizers hoped to be able to organise the New York City Independent Film Festival at its traditional venue the Producers Club on 44th Street in Manhattan. But it turned out the Corona crisis will last much longer than foreseen and all the uncertainty surrounding it may cause filmmakers to rethink their travel plans and people from New York to rethink their attendance to the festival.,,That's why we have decided to turn to a complete digital festival," says Dennis Cieri, founder of the NYC Independent Film Festival. ,,We were granted permission by many filmmakers to stream their film on a special website."The films will be streamed once from June 1st to June 7th 2020. The screening will be on Bingewave following a schedule that is published on the festival website. Bingewave is a pop-up theater model of a website where annually thousands of films are being released. Turning your home space into a movie venue.Among the films there will also numerous interviews with film directors and producers from around the world to offer the Q&A's that make the festival famous and loved for.Every year there are hundreds of international filmmakers who contribute to the festival. This year Canadian filmmakers have a big part in that. Here are some of the titles of Canadian films that you will be able to see at the NYC Independent Film Festival.BRAVE LITTLE ARMYThe bold new girl at school inspires three classmates to follow her down a blissful path of self-realization, where they stumble upon a dark truth that forever galvanizes their friendship. Made with an all-female crew.CASHED OUTA slew of questionable characters meet for an underground poker game; the stakes couldn't be higher.EATEat (an allegory) began with a vision of travel through the bardo states, a series of Tibetan afterlives through which each soul will pass on their way to eventual reincarnation.The film visualises a bardo universe of consumption, creatures feasting on one another, that becomes increasingly absurd, cacophonous, and chaotic, an allegory of our increasingly deranged way of life.FONDATIONSKatie is inviting friends to help with renovations in the basement, but her boyfriend Benjamin seems strangely determined to push back the work at all costs.L.A. TEA TIMEA filmmaker stuck in an arid, jobless Montreal winter embarks on an improbable quest across the USA, taking her director of photography along for the journey. L.A. TEA TIME is an unusual travelogue, at times meditative, at times haunted, recounting the adventures of Sophie and Isabelle with humour and a little touch of magic.REBELTo Alex, a naive six years old boy, the mysterious patrols lead by his father's right-wing militia are nothing but opportunities to play hide and seek out in the woods. Until he ventures too far.UNBECOMINGWe all try to be something, to become someone. Unbecoming chronicles the life of Logan, as he fights to "unbecome" everything he's been until now, that wasn’t really him in the first place, as we follow his story from early childhood, to a traumatic adolescence, and beyond.



