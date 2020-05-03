NYC Independent Film Festival goes digital

Logo NYC Independent Film Festival Bajo La Palmera by Pau Bacardit Irregular by Diogo Morgado Time Is Precious by Miguel Molina

Spanish filmmakers star on 11th edition of NYC Independent Film Festival

We will give our audience free admission to see all the films and interviews.” — Dennis Cieri, founder

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Due to the lockdown situation in New York City the 11th edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival will go digital. That wil happen in the first week of June, from June 1 to June 7. Brand new films and interviews with filmmakers will be streamed, following a specific time table, which will be published on the festival website soon.For a long time the organizers hoped to be able to organise the New York City Independent Film Festival at its traditional venue the Producers Club on 44th Street in Manhattan. But it turned out the Corona crisis will last much longer than foreseen and all the uncertainty surrounding it may cause filmmakers to rethink their travel plans and people from New York to rethink their attendance to the festival.,,That's why we have decided to turn to a complete digital festival," says Dennis Cieri, founder of the NYC Independent Film Festival. ,,We were granted permission by many filmmakers to stream their film on a special website."The films will be streamed once from June 1st to June 7th 2020. The screening will be on Bingewave following a schedule that is published on the festival website. Bingewave is a pop-up theater model of a website where annually thousands of films are being released. Turning your home space into a movie venue.Among the films there will also numerous interviews with film directors and producers from around the world to offer the Q&A's that make the festival famous and loved for.Every year there are hundreds of international filmmakers who contribute to the festival. This year Spain and Portugal have a big part in that. Here are some of the titles of Spanish and Portugese filmmakers that you will be able to see at the NYC Independent Film Festival.BAJO LA PALMERA (Spain)Carlos, a journalist from a magazine travels to a town on the coast of Almería looking for the real protagonists who inspired the work of Lorca's 'Bodas de Sangre'. After his arrival in town, the coldness of the protagonists towards the event will make him question the distorting power of fiction.ERA YO (Spain)Maria is a larger-than-life mean girl who believes she can do or say whatever she wants, whenever she wants, to whomever she wants. What she doesn't realise is that, often in life, you might get what you give.IRREGULAR (Portugal)Gabriel is a happy man. Great family, great job... everything going for him. One Saturday morning, on the way to take his daughter Michelle on a field trip, he stops at a gas station. After he fills the tank and gets back in the car, there is now a boy in the backseat instead of Michelle, calling him father. He freaks out, anxiously looking for Michelle, when he spots her being forced into a van that takes off.THE DASCHUND'S SHOW (Spain)Animation short film by Sandra Dustet. The adventures and misadventures of a daschund in a day at the beach.LA SOMBRA (Spain)Have you ever felt fear walking your way back home? Celia is a 20 year old student who fell asleep in the library. When she woke up hours later, she found herself alone in the building.TIME IS PRECIOUS (Spain)Miguel is an ageing, tormented, down on his luck actor who struggles to find work in his profession. His tragicomic situation leads him to conjure up ghosts in a parallel world. His illness takes him to Ibiza, a place of soul seeking, childhood dreams, long lost friends and where he reconnects with himself, his son and his ex wife.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.