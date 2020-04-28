PDFpen 12 Adds Optimize PDF, Magnifier Window, Callout Tool, and More

PDFpen, the Complete PDF Editing Toolkit for Mac-based Professionals

Smile launches PDFpen and PDFpenPro 12 with PDF optimization, a Magnifier window, a Callout tool, and for Pro users, DocuSign® support

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US, April 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smile, the developer of productivity applications for Mac®, iPhone® and iPad®, launches PDFpen and PDFpenPro 12, a new major version of its all-purpose PDF editing tool for Mac. Version 12 introduces PDF optimization, a Magnifier window, a Callout tool, and for Pro users, DocuSign® support.

Optimize PDF reduces a PDF’s file size as much or as little as needed. Set options for color, greyscale, or monochrome images—even remove third-party metadata—to compress documents for sharing, storing, or archiving, all while retaining quality.

Zoom in on specific areas of a page with the new magnifier window. Effortlessly direct your cursor to examine small intricate details with even greater precision, up to 2000% magnification.

The callout tool offers a convenient way to add some comment text, visually linked with an arrow, to a specific item on the page.

PDFpenPro 12 users can seamlessly and securely use DocuSign® to sign or send documents for signatures.

PDFpen 12 includes many additional improvements, including the ability to select customized paper styles and specify orientation for new documents. We’ve also integrated several additional compression methods such as MRC, CCITT, and post OCR compression to reduce file sizes as you scan, edit, and save.

“Smaller PDFs and tools to improve collaboration are consistently important in the paperless office,” said Philip Goward, Smile founder. “With Version 12, we’re excited to introduce multiple ways to reduce file sizes, zoom in on details with the magnifier window, collaborate on comments with the callout tool, plus DocuSign support for Pro users. These are just a few of the many features and improvements we’ve added to PDFpen and PDFpenPro to make your PDF editing experience better.”

PDFpen and PDFpenPro 12 work with PDFpen for iPad & iPhone version 5, allowing seamless editing across devices when used with Dropbox or iCloud.

New in PDFpen 12:

- Optimize PDFs for smaller file sizes: Customize image quality/settings; Delete 3rd party metadata

- Advanced PDF compression (integrated): MRC; CCITT; Post OCR

- Magnifier window

- Callout tool

- Customized paper styles

- DocuSign® support (PDFpenPro only)

- New welcome experience

Features Specific to PDFpenPro:

- Export to Microsoft® Excel (.xlsx), Microsoft® PowerPoint (.pptx) and PDF Archive (PDF/A) formats (requires Internet connection for .pptx and PDF/A, must be a licensed user)

- Create cross-platform fillable PDF forms including interactive signature fields and email or web submission buttons

- Create and edit Table of Contents

- Convert websites into PDFs

- OCR multiple documents in batch

- Add and edit document permissions

- Automatic form creation makes existing PDF forms fillable

- Gather submitted form data via backend integration

- Add and delete file attachments and annotations

- Create Portfolio documents, combining related files

- Correct typos in OCR text layer

- OCR horizontal Chinese, Japanese & Korean

- DocuSign® support

Features:

- Add text, images and signatures to PDFs

- Correct text in original PDF with editable text blocks

- Fill out interactive PDF forms and sign them

- Redact or erase text

- Search and replace, search and redact, and search and highlight text

- Export in Microsoft® Word format, TIFF, JPEG, PNG, and flat PDF

- Scan directly from Image Capture and Mac compatible scanners

- Perform OCR (Optical Character Recognition) on scanned documents

- View OCR layer for proofing OCR text from scans, or remove OCR layer

- Edit original images, including adjusting resolution, color depth and contrast, skew, and size of an image or scanned document

- Sign PDF forms via drawing, interactive signature fields, or AATL or self-signed certificates

- Insert and remove pages; reorder pages in a PDF with drag & drop; combine PDFs maintaining Table of Contents entries

- Move, resize, copy and delete images in original PDF

- Save PDFs directly to Evernote

- Preview and extract file attachments and annotations

- Record and playback audio annotations

- Copy and paste rich text; retain fonts and formatting when copying from PDFs

- Context-sensitive popup-menus enable quick edits

- Add notes and comments, print annotation summary with or without the original text

- Mark up documents with highlighting, underscoring and strikethrough

- Save frequently-used images, signatures, objects and text in the Library; sync Library items with PDFpen for iPad & iPhone

- Add page numbers, bookmarks, headers and footers, line numbers and watermarks

- Apply business-related and Sign Here stamps

- Password protect a document with up to 256-bit AES encryption

- Compress PDF documents for smaller file sizes

- Automate PDF manipulations with AppleScript and JavaScript

- Available in English, Japanese, German, French, Italian, and Spanish

System Requirements:

PDFpen and PDFpenPro 12 require macOS 10.13 (High Sierra) or later.

For macOS 10.12 (Sierra) or earlier, see our website for compatible PDFpen versions.

PDFpen Pricing:

US $79.95

Family Pack: $99.95 (home use; up to 5 computers in one household)

Office Pack: starts at $249.95 for 5 users

Single user upgrade from earlier versions of PDFpen: $35

Upgrade pricing for Family Packs and Office Packs: https://smle.us/pdfpenup

(Free upgrades for purchases made on or after January 1, 2020; no free upgrades available on the Mac App Store)

PDFpenPro Pricing:

US $129.95

Family Pack: $159.95

Office Pack: starts at $374.95 for 5 users

Single user upgrade from earlier versions of PDFpenPro: $35

Upgrade pricing for Family Packs and Office Packs: https://smle.us/pdfpenproup

(Free upgrades for purchases made on or after January 1, 2020; no free upgrades available on the Mac App Store)

Single user upgrade from the previous version of PDFpen to PDFpenPro 12: $50

Family Packs and Office Packs are available in our web store

Site licenses: PDFpen $1449.95,PDFpenPro $1699.95

Site license terms: Single contact for support; single physical address or company with fewer than 1,000 employees. Visit our site license store.

Demo versions are available on our site. Full versions of PDFpen and PDFpenPro are available for purchase on Apple's Mac App Store. PDFpen is also available via subscription from Setapp.

For more information about PDFpen, please visit:

https://smilesoftware.com/PDFpen/

Press Kit.

PDFpen and PDFpenPro 12 for Mac New Features



