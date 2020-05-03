NYC Independent Film Festival goes digital

Logo NYC Independent Film Festival Hunger by Katyayan Shivpuri Aunty Sudha Aunty Radha by Tanuja Chandra The Comedian by Katyayan Shivpuri

Indian filmmakers at 11th Edition of New York festival

Check the festival website for the screening schedule." — Dennis Cieri, founder

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Due to the lockdown situation in New York City the 11th edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival will go digital. That wil happen in the first week of June, from June 1 to June 7. Brand new films and interviews with filmmakers will be streamed, following a specific time table, which will be published on the festival website soon.For a long time the organizers hoped to be able to organise the New York City Independent Film Festival at its traditional venue the Producers Club on 44th Street in Manhattan. But it turned out the Corona crisis will last much longer than foreseen and all the uncertainty surrounding it may cause filmmakers to rethink their travel plans and people from New York to rethink their attendance to the festival.,,That's why we have decided to turn to a complete digital festival," says Dennis Cieri, founder of the NYC Independent Film Festival. ,,We were granted permission by many filmmakers to stream their film on a special website."The films will be streamed once from June 1st to June 7th 2020. The screening will be on Bingewave following a schedule that is published on the festival website. Bingewave is a pop-up theater model of a website where annually thousands of films are being released. Turning your home space into a movie venue.Among the films there will also numerous interviews with film directors and producers from around the world to offer the Q&A's that make the festival famous and loved for.Every year there are hundreds of international filmmakers who contribute to the festival. This year India has a big part in that. Here are some of the titles of Indian filmmakers that you will be able to see at the NYC Independent Film Festival.HUNGER (India)Inspired by true events, Hunger is about a homeless man and his love for food. He is a pauper in life but at heart he is connoisseur of gourmet food. He does not eat to live, he lives to eat and eat well. And one day through happy chance, he gets an opportunity to fulfil his little life's big desire. Our pauper sets out on an adventure of whimsy and indulgence while gradually the hunger within surrenders to the greed of human nature. While light-heartedly exposing the consequences that follow the man's weakness in the face of greed, hunger is a universal story of everyman and his unfulfilled desire!THE COMEDIAN (India)Hasmukh Lal was a superstar comedian in the 1990s. His name was synonymous with laughter and joy. Today he is a lonely, embittered old man, frustrated at what life has meted out to him. Using anger as his last defence, he is feared and loathed by his neighbours and co-workers alike. Riya is young Youtube Video blogger who moves in with her family next door to him. A bundle of pure joy and innocence, she radiates life and sunshine but ironically is dying from cancer. The unexpected relationship between this ghost of a man who has forgotten how to smile and this vividly "alive" dying girl who laughs in the face of adversity forms the crux of the story.AUNTY SUDHA AUNTY RADHA (India)This documentary follows two widowed sisters, aged 86 and 93, who have retired to a small village and whose days are spent with their adopted family of domestic help. The sisters do as they please, pay heed to no one and don’t bother with unsolicited advice. They don’t let their ailments unsettle them much and remain largely unfearful of death. With a rare acceptance of old-age and all that it brings, they spend their time gossiping, watching TV, soaking in the sun and bonding with the help in a hearty sharing of community life.TALE OF RISING RANI (India)As children we are constantly warned by our elders about the hardships of life. At some point we all must overcome these obstacles that life will place between us and our destiny. Unfortunately for Rani some of these obstacles are in the form of people, like her father, who is hell bent on getting Rani married right after school. But regardless of her own faith Rani focuses on that of her best friend Rinki who has trouble with a man. We see Rani selflessly save her best friend and in the process we witness the evolution of a village girl.



