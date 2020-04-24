Theater Artists Across U.S. Create Quarantine Radio 19

First row, from left: Anneli Curnock, Newfane, VT; Sadie Portman, New York City; Stephanie Figer, Auburn, NY; Second row: Ian Hefele, Newfane, VT; Kimberly Weston, Denver, CO; Michael Antico, Auburn NY; Bottom: Benjamin Gates, Chicago, IL Not pictured:

Vintage Radio Plays for Free Online Listening

DENVER, CO, USA, April 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quarantine Radio 19, a newly-founded group of theater artists from across the United States, today announced the availability of a new series of radio dramas and melodramas. The content, which is styled after broadcasts from the Golden Age of American Radio, is offered to the public at no cost. The weekly broadcasts are accessible now through SoundCloud.

Its first two episodes, "The Scrap of Lace" and "Slurp Goes the Amoeba" are now available. Utilizing a public domain script, the play was produced by actors and sound technicians working remotely from Auburn (NY), Denver, Chicago, Cleveland, and New York City.

From coordinating rehearsals to navigating the recording process, replicating a vintage art form in the digital age can be daunting.

"The technical aspects of the shows can be challenging,” commented Kimberly Weston, director, who lives in Denver. “I'm definitely diving deep into the internet archives for fitting sound and music bits. Still, the spirit of the broadcast is vibrant in our community of theater artists volunteering to ‘put on a show’ in the midst of chaos and isolation. Many company members haven't spoken directly in years, but we're finding a way to communicate across the country, and we want to share that with people."

"I honestly had no idea so many of my theater friends, past and present, would want to be involved,” added Dordan Malin, the group’s organizer, located in Cleveland. “Since many of us artists are out of work right now, we are getting an opportunity to create and express. It gives us time to escape for a while, and we hope it does the same for our listeners.”

Quarantine Radio 19 is a community resource. As such, sharing of the broadcasts is encouraged and welcome. No express requests for permission are necessary.

About Quarantine Radio 19

Quarantine Radio 19 involves actors, writers and technicians from the world of live theater, whose projects have been cancelled in the wake of COVID-19. Its mission is to provide entertainment and comfort to audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly to older folks who are confined to nursing homes and assisted living facilities. As live events are cancelled for the foreseeable future, the artists aim to put their talents to use in a way that gives back to all communities. (www.quarantineradio19.wordpress.com) Facebook: www.facebook.com/quarantineradio19

