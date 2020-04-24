Ana Flores on Beating the Impossible and Ann McFerran At the Beauty Forefront interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Ann McFerran, founder of Glamnetic Ana Flores, founder and CEO of #WeAllGrow Latina Network Candice Georgiadis

I was told it's impossible. I proved them wrong within two years.” — Ana Flores, founder and CEO of #WeAllGrow Latina Network

Ann McFerran, founder of Glamnetic

The beauty industry today has access to technology that was inconceivable only a short time ago. Can you tell us about the "cutting edge" (pardon the pun) technologies that you are working with or introducing? How do you think that will help people?We took a common ingredient, iron oxide, which is commonly found in all colored cosmetics and FDA approved, and added it into an eyeliner to make it magnetic and magnetized to eyelashes. This new methodology of the lash application completely takes out messy lash glue from the equation. What’s even more exciting is we were able to make the liners hold almost as strong as glue, yet be gentle on the eyelashes and easy to remove, as well as paraben-free and prop 65 compliant. It glides on super smooth, ultra-black, with minimal waiting time before magnetizing lashes, and you can even take your magnetic lashes off and remagnetize them again for a hold as strong as the first application! The eyeliner took a long time to perfect but it’s something I’m extremely proud of now. For the lashes, I developed the world’s first 6 magnet lash and first colored magnetic lashes for magnetic liner. The 6 magnets allow for maximum trimmability and hold so users can trim the band down to fit any eye width. Historically, this lack of trimmability has been a huge issue with magnetic lashes. I was able to develop full, fluffy styles and am able to match any style that traditional lash falsies have which opens up an entirely new world of possibilities for someone that is normally unskilled at applying lash glue. As a result of this, we are shifting many girls who don’t know how to wear lashes and girls who wear glue typically, into our products and many customers literally buy every single style we have!Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the “beauty-tech” industry?The ability to have customers try on beauty products virtually. We have taken advantage of this and built a custom filter that will soon launch on the Instagram page (and will be implemented on our site) that lets customers try our 9 most popular lash styles along with a cute optional heart halo! Secondly, the data technology tools that Continually allow customized experiences for our users. Thirdly, due to personalization, it allows us to have a greater connection with our audience and make their needs feel understood.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

Ana Flores, founder and CEO of #WeAllGrow Latina Network

Has there ever been a time that someone told you something was impossible, but you did it anyway? Can you share the story with us? What was your idea? What was the reaction of the naysayers? And how did you overcome that?

I feel that even more difficult than having someone tell you your idea or business is impossible is launching something that almost no one around you understands or sees any sort of value in. When I launched SpanglishBaby and Latina Bloggers Connect/#WeAllGrow Latina, I knew it in my gut and my whole body that I was onto something with so much potential that the possibilities for growth were unlimited and really depended on my own sense of value. Yet, blogging was still so new and being labeled as a “mom blogger” in many ways diminished our worth. In 2010 the influencer marketing industry didn’t really exist yet and saying that I was building a business connecting Latina bloggers with brands seemed so foreign and unimportant to most.When I first received the inspiration for SpanglishBaby, I called two male friends and previous colleagues who were the only ones I knew who were creating content online for their corporate jobs. Both were in important decision-making positions and were struggling to get the budgets and appreciation to grow the online divisions of the media companies they worked with. I needed guidance and I knew they would be the only ones who would understand me. Armed with a recent, and likely the first, New York Times article about the explosion of mom blogs centered around the 2008 BlogHer conference, I called each one individually. I felt completely deflated after the calls. They didn’t outright tell me my idea and vision were impossible, they just didn’t get it and, maybe worse, they saw it as something nice for me to practically pass my time as a new mom but that I wouldn’t be able to monetize and scale.I proved them wrong within two years.In the end, how we’re all the naysayers proven wrong?I quickly understood that I had to be my own biggest advocate and stubbornly believe in my vision. I had to find and create my own community of other women and Latinas that were also invested in their vision. We would become each other's cheerleaders and mentors as we would uncover the path and together pave the road to a new industry that would eventually garner respect and value.

Within less than 5 years and with absolutely no investment funds, I had scaled the company to over one million in revenue and doubled it the next year. This is even a bigger deal when you know that only 1% of Latina-owned companies ever hit the 1-million-dollar revenue mark. And I did it. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine, and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/ Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis



